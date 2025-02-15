Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonblackvintagepublic domainportraitclothinggirlsChildren of Wichita Gardens, Texas by Arthur RothsteinOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 929 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2871 x 2222 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAfrican children reading books, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887865/african-children-reading-books-editable-designView licenseA boy and his doghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358157/boy-and-his-dogFree Image from public domain licenseSmiling afro kid, children's health editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10217830/smiling-afro-kid-childrens-health-editable-remixView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432548/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain licenseLaughing teenage girl background, retro neon collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188978/laughing-teenage-girl-background-retro-neon-collage-editable-designView licenseRoyal Oak, Mich. Portrait of 3 children in the neighborhood of Father Coughlin's Shrine of the Little Flower by Arthur S…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432362/photo-image-flower-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseSmiling afro kid, children's health editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10217145/smiling-afro-kid-childrens-health-editable-remixView licenseInfant (full-length portrait, facing front) walking on the grass by the side of a house by Philip Bonnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436590/photo-image-grass-hand-baseballFree Image from public domain licenseLaughing teenage girl background, retro neon collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188989/laughing-teenage-girl-background-retro-neon-collage-editable-designView licenseMale infant, 13 months oldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436654/male-infant-months-oldFree Image from public domain licenseSign editable mockup, diverse women photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414300/sign-editable-mockup-diverse-women-photoView licenseInfant - Growth and Development part 2: Child beginning to walk alonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432921/infant-growth-and-development-part-child-beginning-walk-aloneFree Image from public domain licenseSmiling afro kid, children's health editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232576/smiling-afro-kid-childrens-health-editable-remixView licenseAlbert Szent-Györgyihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499624/albert-szent-gyorgyiFree Image from public domain licenseChild's sweater editable mockup, fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12582428/childs-sweater-editable-mockup-fashion-designView licenseDental care taught to children in a Chinese schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357921/dental-care-taught-children-chinese-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseChildren education, editable blue designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10167816/children-education-editable-blue-designView licenseRural hand-washing facilitieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358151/rural-hand-washing-facilitiesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable children's overalls mockup fashion apparel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398715/editable-childrens-overalls-mockup-fashion-apparel-designView licenseChildren at the Flanner Househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432357/children-the-flanner-houseFree Image from public domain licenseChef resume template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12422970/chef-resume-template-editable-designView licenseMilton J. Rosenauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493136/milton-rosenauFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal fashion editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644262/minimal-fashion-editable-poster-templateView licenseAsylum Inmatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11368447/asylum-inmateFree Image from public domain licenseYoung couple holographic background, abstract collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187864/young-couple-holographic-background-abstract-collage-editable-designView licenseDestitute childrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432618/destitute-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseSchool students, education remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12415970/school-students-education-remix-editable-designView licenseTwo girls (full-length portrait, facing front) holding bags walking down an asphalt (?) road by Esther Bubleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432431/photo-image-grass-hand-plantFree Image from public domain licenseSpeech bubble sign editable mockup, cheerful black womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11291603/speech-bubble-sign-editable-mockup-cheerful-black-womanView licenseWashington, D.C. Oct. 1943. Small boys watching the Woodrow Wilson high school cadets by Esther Bubleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432366/photo-image-face-books-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable children's t-shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381835/editable-childrens-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseNative childrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11368786/native-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseChildren education png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154568/children-education-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseTwo girls and a boy (full-length portrait, facing left) sitting on a wooden corral (?) fence, another boy is visible in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432483/photo-image-background-face-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseOnline connection, social media remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416913/online-connection-social-media-remix-editable-designView license"Girl's Club" members checking in by Esther Bubleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432363/girls-club-members-checking-esther-bubleyFree Image from public domain licenseHappy kids collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258637/happy-kids-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseFemale infant, 11 months old, 25 lbs.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436661/female-infant-months-old-lbsFree Image from public domain licenseClearance sale poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890791/clearance-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseNursery schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433639/nursery-schoolFree Image from public domain license