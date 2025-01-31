rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Washington, D.C. Interiors of wrecked homes on Independence Ave., across from the Smithsonian Institute by Gordon Parks
Save
Edit Image
backgroundhandfaceframepersonvintagewallpublic domain
Photo frame customizable mockup, woman decorating wall
Photo frame customizable mockup, woman decorating wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7703918/photo-frame-customizable-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView license
Southwest corner of the Army Medical Museum and Library
Southwest corner of the Army Medical Museum and Library
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441740/southwest-corner-the-army-medical-museum-and-libraryFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable design
Picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13212308/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
U. S. Army Institute of Pathology, Washington, D. C.
U. S. Army Institute of Pathology, Washington, D. C.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11503893/army-institute-pathology-washingtonFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, woman decorating wall
Photo frame mockup, woman decorating wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704100/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView license
A boy and his dog
A boy and his dog
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358157/boy-and-his-dogFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, wall decoration
Picture frame editable mockup, wall decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320213/picture-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView license
Beverley Robinson
Beverley Robinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11492049/beverley-robinsonFree Image from public domain license
Instant photo film frame editable mockup, aesthetic collage
Instant photo film frame editable mockup, aesthetic collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11540397/instant-photo-film-frame-editable-mockup-aesthetic-collageView license
Ficta teneris immulget ubera labris by Filippo Baldini
Ficta teneris immulget ubera labris by Filippo Baldini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341274/ficta-teneris-immulget-ubera-labris-filippo-baldiniFree Image from public domain license
Instant photo film frame editable mockup, aesthetic collage
Instant photo film frame editable mockup, aesthetic collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11540404/instant-photo-film-frame-editable-mockup-aesthetic-collageView license
Leisure and play
Leisure and play
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433298/leisure-and-playFree Image from public domain license
Angry emoticon frame background, editable design
Angry emoticon frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10217831/angry-emoticon-frame-background-editable-designView license
Chief Medical Inspector Garbatsumtch of the Russian Field Armies in Manchuria
Chief Medical Inspector Garbatsumtch of the Russian Field Armies in Manchuria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369736/chief-medical-inspector-garbatsumtch-the-russian-field-armies-manchuriaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage picture frame mockup, editable design
Vintage picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14785576/vintage-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Infant - Growth and Development part 2: Child beginning to walk alone
Infant - Growth and Development part 2: Child beginning to walk alone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432921/infant-growth-and-development-part-child-beginning-walk-aloneFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, wall decoration
Picture frame editable mockup, wall decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320171/picture-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView license
Nursery school
Nursery school
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433641/nursery-schoolFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold picture frame mockup, editable design
Vintage gold picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14802247/vintage-gold-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
U. S. Army Institute of Pathology, Washington, D. C.
U. S. Army Institute of Pathology, Washington, D. C.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11503890/army-institute-pathology-washingtonFree Image from public domain license
Angry emoticon frame background, editable design
Angry emoticon frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10217911/angry-emoticon-frame-background-editable-designView license
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No.33, Portsmouth, England: Barracks for the Enlisted men
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No.33, Portsmouth, England: Barracks for the Enlisted men
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11442782/photo-image-hospital-brick-wall-personFree Image from public domain license
Angry emoticon frame desktop wallpaper, editable design
Angry emoticon frame desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10218094/angry-emoticon-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Wounds: Shower scene
Wounds: Shower scene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409933/wounds-shower-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563709/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Four children picking vegetables in a garden /h graphic by Esther Bubley
Four children picking vegetables in a garden /h graphic by Esther Bubley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432503/four-children-picking-vegetables-garden-graphic-esther-bubleyFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView license
Frederick H. Baetjer
Frederick H. Baetjer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436378/frederick-baetjerFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, Pomona painting by Frederick Childe Hassam. Remixed by rawpixel.
Picture frame editable mockup, Pomona painting by Frederick Childe Hassam. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11540490/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Capt. Charles L. Davis
Capt. Charles L. Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11322820/capt-charles-davisFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916100/png-art-collage-element-customizableView license
La migraine
La migraine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427259/migraineFree Image from public domain license
Retro TV screen editable mockup
Retro TV screen editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612609/retro-screen-editable-mockupView license
Headache and neuralgia
Headache and neuralgia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428019/headache-and-neuralgiaFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, woman decorating wall
Photo frame mockup, woman decorating wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704171/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView license
NIH- NCI cancer research
NIH- NCI cancer research
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364386/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, aesthetic home decorations
Picture frame mockup, aesthetic home decorations
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7397347/picture-frame-mockup-aesthetic-home-decorationsView license
Incubators: Credé's model
Incubators: Credé's model
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336151/incubators-credes-modelFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper frame editable mockup
Ripped paper frame editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11537236/ripped-paper-frame-editable-mockupView license
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 40, Sarisbury, England: Kitchen staff at a meal
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 40, Sarisbury, England: Kitchen staff at a meal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455266/army-base-hospital-number-40-sarisbury-england-kitchen-staff-mealFree Image from public domain license