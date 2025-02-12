rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Royal Oak, Mich. Portrait of 3 children in the neighborhood of Father Coughlin's Shrine of the Little Flower by Arthur S…
Save
Edit Image
flowerfacepeoplemanblackshirtvintagepublic domain
Man t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockup
Man t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663906/man-t-shirt-editable-mockup-apparel-mockupView license
Destitute children
Destitute children
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432618/destitute-childrenFree Image from public domain license
Fashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockup
Fashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696455/fashion-eyewear-accessory-apparel-mockupView license
Children at the Flanner House
Children at the Flanner House
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432357/children-the-flanner-houseFree Image from public domain license
Be happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Be happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView license
Army Nurse 1st. Lt. Mahala A. Kill
Army Nurse 1st. Lt. Mahala A. Kill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11353506/army-nurse-1st-lt-mahala-killFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901187/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Children - six to twelve: School lunch
Children - six to twelve: School lunch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432548/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain license
Men's long sleeve shirt mockup, editable product design
Men's long sleeve shirt mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631605/mens-long-sleeve-shirt-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Infant - Growth and Development part 2: Child beginning to walk alone
Infant - Growth and Development part 2: Child beginning to walk alone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432921/infant-growth-and-development-part-child-beginning-walk-aloneFree Image from public domain license
Editable streetwear shirt mockup fashion design
Editable streetwear shirt mockup fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12364952/editable-streetwear-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView license
NIH exhibit and bust honoring Dr. Charles R. Drew, "Father of the American Blood Bank"
NIH exhibit and bust honoring Dr. Charles R. Drew, "Father of the American Blood Bank"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357041/photo-image-face-medicine-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Happy black businessman, editable design
Happy black businessman, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890667/happy-black-businessman-editable-designView license
Dental care taught to children in a Chinese school
Dental care taught to children in a Chinese school
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357921/dental-care-taught-children-chinese-schoolFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901210/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Four children looking at a caged monkey by Esther Bubley
Four children looking at a caged monkey by Esther Bubley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432434/four-children-looking-caged-monkey-esther-bubleyFree Image from public domain license
T-shirt mockup with jacket, men's fashion editable design
T-shirt mockup with jacket, men's fashion editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056600/t-shirt-mockup-with-jacket-mens-fashion-editable-designView license
Two girls and a boy (full-length portrait, facing left) sitting on a wooden corral (?) fence, another boy is visible in the…
Two girls and a boy (full-length portrait, facing left) sitting on a wooden corral (?) fence, another boy is visible in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432483/photo-image-background-face-woodenFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901693/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Man holding a child with severely turned-in feet
Man holding a child with severely turned-in feet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511041/man-holding-child-with-severely-turned-in-feetFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900900/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Patients and children…
Great Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Patients and children…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334850/photo-image-horse-animal-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Men's cap editable mockup, fashion design
Men's cap editable mockup, fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614910/mens-cap-editable-mockup-fashion-designView license
Asylum Inmate
Asylum Inmate
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11368411/asylum-inmateFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901378/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Melvin R. Laird takes a turn at breaking ground for the new National Library of Medicine building
Melvin R. Laird takes a turn at breaking ground for the new National Library of Medicine building
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360695/photo-image-grass-plant-treeFree Image from public domain license
Men's mustard yellow shirt mockup, editable design
Men's mustard yellow shirt mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14717732/mens-mustard-yellow-shirt-mockup-editable-designView license
S.A. Knopf and others
S.A. Knopf and others
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11484726/sa-knopf-and-othersFree Image from public domain license
Men's shirt mockup, editable Summer fashion design
Men's shirt mockup, editable Summer fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496087/mens-shirt-mockup-editable-summer-fashion-designView license
Malnutrition cases in New York City Schools by Walter Moore Coleman
Malnutrition cases in New York City Schools by Walter Moore Coleman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11343758/malnutrition-cases-new-york-city-schools-walter-moore-colemanFree Image from public domain license
diverse male barista set, editable design element
diverse male barista set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15074998/diverse-male-barista-set-editable-design-elementView license
Infant (full-length portrait, facing front) walking on the grass by the side of a house by Philip Bonn
Infant (full-length portrait, facing front) walking on the grass by the side of a house by Philip Bonn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436590/photo-image-grass-hand-baseballFree Image from public domain license
Editable streetwear t-shirt mockup fashion design
Editable streetwear t-shirt mockup fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12342910/editable-streetwear-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView license
Nursery school
Nursery school
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433684/nursery-schoolFree Image from public domain license
Man with binoculars illustration, live to wander text, editable design
Man with binoculars illustration, live to wander text, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241789/man-with-binoculars-illustration-live-wander-text-editable-designView license
Children of Wichita Gardens, Texas by Arthur Rothstein
Children of Wichita Gardens, Texas by Arthur Rothstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432308/children-wichita-gardens-texas-arthur-rothsteinFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901398/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Native children
Native children
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11368786/native-childrenFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900708/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
A boy and his dog
A boy and his dog
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358157/boy-and-his-dogFree Image from public domain license