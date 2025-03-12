Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonvintagepublic domainportraitclothinggirladult"Girl's Club" members checking in by Esther BubleyOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1183 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2272 x 2304 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAfrican children reading books, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887865/african-children-reading-books-editable-designView licenseWashington, D.C. Oct. 1943. Small boys watching the Woodrow Wilson high school cadets by Esther Bubleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432366/photo-image-face-books-peopleFree Image from public domain licensePNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView licenseMalnutrition cases in New York City Schools by Walter Moore Colemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11343758/malnutrition-cases-new-york-city-schools-walter-moore-colemanFree Image from public domain licenseSmiling afro kid, children's health editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10217830/smiling-afro-kid-childrens-health-editable-remixView licenseWashington, D.C. Mar 1943. Children in Sunday school class at the First Wesleyan Methodist church by Esther Bubleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432371/photo-image-background-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCharles R. Richethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11492357/charles-richetFree Image from public domain licenseLaughing teenage girl background, retro neon collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188978/laughing-teenage-girl-background-retro-neon-collage-editable-designView licenseFour children, one holding a cat, seated on the floor watching television by Esther Bubleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432433/photo-image-cat-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCreative png word, woman texting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9244733/creative-png-word-woman-texting-remixView licenseAlbert G. Love, Jr.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11486765/albert-love-jrFree Image from public domain licenseSmiling afro kid, children's health editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10217145/smiling-afro-kid-childrens-health-editable-remixView licenseA.E. Nannestadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11488658/ae-nannestadFree Image from public domain licenseLaughing teenage girl background, retro neon collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188989/laughing-teenage-girl-background-retro-neon-collage-editable-designView licenseNunzio J. Carrozzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11507986/nunzio-carrozzoFree Image from public domain licenseCreative png element, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238642/creative-png-element-editable-collage-remixView licenseAllen B. Eschenbrennerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11390513/allen-eschenbrennerFree Image from public domain licenseYoung couple holographic background, abstract collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187864/young-couple-holographic-background-abstract-collage-editable-designView licenseRussell Thomashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499874/russell-thomasFree Image from public domain licenseSign editable mockup, diverse women photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414300/sign-editable-mockup-diverse-women-photoView licenseBoy (full-length portrait, facing right) crouched down feeding a caged rabbit while a girl watches on by Esther Bubleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432439/photo-image-dog-grass-animalFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWilliam Royal Stokeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11396346/william-royal-stokesFree Image from public domain licenseChild education, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238668/child-education-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseS. Adolphus Knopf and assistantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11484771/adolphus-knopf-and-assistantsFree Image from public domain licenseYoung couple holographic background, abstract collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187871/young-couple-holographic-background-abstract-collage-editable-designView licenseBaby of agricultural family camped by the roadsidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511028/baby-agricultural-family-camped-the-roadsideFree Image from public domain licenseGirl power, equal rights protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948429/girl-power-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseMilton J. Rosenauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493136/milton-rosenauFree Image from public domain licenseFamily movie time, editable entertainment 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209064/family-movie-time-editable-entertainment-remixView licenseGroup of Refugees From Santiago, At Frimezahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11368306/group-refugees-from-santiago-frimezaFree Image from public domain licenseHappy familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901453/happy-familyView licenseA Group of "Lung Block" Children by John Spargohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11343752/group-lung-block-children-john-spargoFree Image from public domain licenseSmiling afro kid, children's health editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232576/smiling-afro-kid-childrens-health-editable-remixView licensePhysician holding tongue depressor and flashlight examines group of childrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439348/physician-holding-tongue-depressor-and-flashlight-examines-group-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseCute couple png sticker, creative pastel holographic remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186786/cute-couple-png-sticker-creative-pastel-holographic-remix-editable-designView licenseNursery schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433678/nursery-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's headphones, entertainment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449036/childrens-headphones-entertainment-remix-editable-designView licenseU.S. Army. General Hospital No.36, Detroit, Mich: Model of Henry Ford Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471012/us-army-general-hospital-no36-detroit-mich-model-henry-ford-hospitalFree Image from public domain license