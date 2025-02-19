rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Washington, D.C. Oct. 1943. Small boys watching the Woodrow Wilson high school cadets by Esther Bubley
Save
Edit Image
facebookspeoplemanblackshirtvintagepublic domain
Man t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockup
Man t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663906/man-t-shirt-editable-mockup-apparel-mockupView license
Oswego, New York -- June 1943 -- Boys recruited to work on the farms during the summer: waiting to be picked up by the…
Oswego, New York -- June 1943 -- Boys recruited to work on the farms during the summer: waiting to be picked up by the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436004/photo-image-face-person-blackFree Image from public domain license
Fashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockup
Fashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696455/fashion-eyewear-accessory-apparel-mockupView license
Louis F. Cleary
Louis F. Cleary
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11508469/louis-clearyFree Image from public domain license
Realistic book cover editable mockup element
Realistic book cover editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543544/realistic-book-cover-editable-mockup-elementView license
Ray P. Breaux
Ray P. Breaux
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11506906/ray-breauxFree Image from public domain license
Be happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Be happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView license
Frank M. Faget
Frank M. Faget
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11390967/frank-fagetFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791396/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Josephus Daniels
Josephus Daniels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11322575/josephus-danielsFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901187/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Edwin H. Carnes
Edwin H. Carnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11507910/edwin-carnesFree Image from public domain license
Men's long sleeve shirt mockup, editable product design
Men's long sleeve shirt mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631605/mens-long-sleeve-shirt-mockup-editable-product-designView license
A boy and girl, half-length portrait, standing in front of the U.S. Capitol dome by Rebecca Snyder
A boy and girl, half-length portrait, standing in front of the U.S. Capitol dome by Rebecca Snyder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432367/photo-image-face-people-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Editable streetwear shirt mockup fashion design
Editable streetwear shirt mockup fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12364952/editable-streetwear-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView license
John A. Trautman
John A. Trautman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11500443/john-trautmanFree Image from public domain license
Happy black businessman, editable design
Happy black businessman, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890667/happy-black-businessman-editable-designView license
H.N. Old
H.N. Old
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11489411/hn-oldFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900900/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Frank C. Cady
Frank C. Cady
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11507599/frank-cadyFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901210/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
John Uhler, M.D
John Uhler, M.D
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11500800/john-uhler-mdFree Image from public domain license
Men's mustard yellow shirt mockup, editable design
Men's mustard yellow shirt mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14717732/mens-mustard-yellow-shirt-mockup-editable-designView license
L.R. Etzenhouser
L.R. Etzenhouser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11390638/lr-etzenhouserFree Image from public domain license
T-shirt mockup with jacket, men's fashion editable design
T-shirt mockup with jacket, men's fashion editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056600/t-shirt-mockup-with-jacket-mens-fashion-editable-designView license
Sir George Baker
Sir George Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11491589/sir-george-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Men's cap editable mockup, fashion design
Men's cap editable mockup, fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614910/mens-cap-editable-mockup-fashion-designView license
Carl Stier
Carl Stier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11396579/carl-stierFree Image from public domain license
Men's shirt mockup, editable Summer fashion design
Men's shirt mockup, editable Summer fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496087/mens-shirt-mockup-editable-summer-fashion-designView license
Oscar Mikkelsen
Oscar Mikkelsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11488460/oscar-mikkelsenFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901693/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Vance B. Murray
Vance B. Murray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11488760/vance-murrayFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901378/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Victor Hugo
Victor Hugo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11482786/victor-hugoFree Image from public domain license
Realistic t-shirt editable mockup, casual fashion
Realistic t-shirt editable mockup, casual fashion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12193393/realistic-t-shirt-editable-mockup-casual-fashionView license
John H. Huddleston
John H. Huddleston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11482853/john-huddlestonFree Image from public domain license
diverse male barista set, editable design element
diverse male barista set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15074998/diverse-male-barista-set-editable-design-elementView license
Dr. Stephen F. Barez
Dr. Stephen F. Barez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11480805/dr-stephen-barezFree Image from public domain license
Editable streetwear t-shirt mockup fashion design
Editable streetwear t-shirt mockup fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12342910/editable-streetwear-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView license
Matthew Baillie, M.D
Matthew Baillie, M.D
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11480533/matthew-baillie-mdFree Image from public domain license