rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
School girls at the 4H Club Spring fair by Russell Lee
Save
Edit Image
backgroundhandfacepeopleblackvintagespringpublic domain
Photo journal ideas Instagram post template, editable text
Photo journal ideas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470634/photo-journal-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A PHS nurse weighing and measuring children in a classroom
A PHS nurse weighing and measuring children in a classroom
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371818/phs-nurse-weighing-and-measuring-children-classroomFree Image from public domain license
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Schoolgirls give a musical number at the 4-H Club Spring fair. Adrian, Oregon by Russell Lee
Schoolgirls give a musical number at the 4-H Club Spring fair. Adrian, Oregon by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12174222/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
First Aid kit in the classroom
First Aid kit in the classroom
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358150/first-aid-kit-the-classroomFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
San Leandro, Calif. Apr 1942. Kindergarten children at the grade school by Russell Lee
San Leandro, Calif. Apr 1942. Kindergarten children at the grade school by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432323/photo-image-face-people-crossFree Image from public domain license
Natural beauty poster template, editable text and design
Natural beauty poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11742195/natural-beauty-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Children - six to twelve: School lunch
Children - six to twelve: School lunch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432541/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Children - six to twelve: School lunch
Children - six to twelve: School lunch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432547/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain license
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
School girls demonstrating cooking methods at 4-H Club Spring fair. Adrian, Oregon by Russell Lee
School girls demonstrating cooking methods at 4-H Club Spring fair. Adrian, Oregon by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12144434/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592021/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Nail-filing
Nail-filing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358165/nail-filingFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9556366/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Style show by schoolgirls of dresses they made. 4-H Club Spring fair. Adrian, Oregon by Russell Lee
Style show by schoolgirls of dresses they made. 4-H Club Spring fair. Adrian, Oregon by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12174371/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Spring collection Instagram post template, editable text
Spring collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11478165/spring-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Schoolgirl demonstrating cooking methods at the 4-H Club Spring fair. Adrian, Oregon by Russell Lee
Schoolgirl demonstrating cooking methods at the 4-H Club Spring fair. Adrian, Oregon by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12174363/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man png holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man png holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591959/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Children - care and hygiene: Young boy at a table showing good posture
Children - care and hygiene: Young boy at a table showing good posture
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415128/children-care-and-hygiene-young-boy-table-showing-good-postureFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591973/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Children - six to twelve: School lunch
Children - six to twelve: School lunch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432605/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9510353/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Refreshments at the 4-H Club Spring fair. Adrian, Oregon by Russell Lee
Refreshments at the 4-H Club Spring fair. Adrian, Oregon by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12175376/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591963/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Toothbrush drill in New York City by Luther Halsey Gulick
Toothbrush drill in New York City by Luther Halsey Gulick
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11343924/toothbrush-drill-new-york-city-luther-halsey-gulickFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
nursery School - Children's Bureau - teacher with children during Story hour
nursery School - Children's Bureau - teacher with children during Story hour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438845/nursery-school-childrens-bureau-teacher-with-children-during-story-hourFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592045/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Dr. Jack Masur meets with a group of local elementary school children
Dr. Jack Masur meets with a group of local elementary school children
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473701/dr-jack-masur-meets-with-group-local-elementary-school-childrenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage businessman logo template, editable design
Vintage businessman logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11779305/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView license
Nursery school
Nursery school
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433676/nursery-schoolFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Children - six to twelve: School lunch
Children - six to twelve: School lunch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432544/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain license
Vintage businessman logo template, editable design
Vintage businessman logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783981/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView license
Mother and child at 4-H Club Spring fair. Adrian, Oregon by Russell Lee
Mother and child at 4-H Club Spring fair. Adrian, Oregon by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109301/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
School clinic for colored people
School clinic for colored people
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454076/school-clinic-for-colored-peopleFree Image from public domain license