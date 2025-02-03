Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonbuildingmanblackvintagefurniturepublic domainChildren - six to twelve: School lunchOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 941 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2896 x 2272 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar3D carpenter workshop editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394599/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432551/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain license3D carpenter workshop editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458058/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432547/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain licenseRetro cinema-themed social media template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20915591/retro-cinema-themed-social-media-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432604/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people discussing in a meeting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909386/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432540/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain license3D hotel concierge editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457287/hotel-concierge-editable-remixView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432605/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain licenseHospital workers, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416322/hospital-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432611/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain license3D stressed businessman at work editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454116/stressed-businessman-work-editable-remixView licenseArtificial limbs: Amputees, Philipines, 1940s(?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11381686/artificial-limbs-amputees-philipines-1940sFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436003/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain licenseRainy season insurance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381336/rainy-season-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSchool lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436009/school-lunchFree Image from public domain license3D couple reading at library editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397251/couple-reading-library-editable-remixView licenseFamily eating meal of hominy grits, mush, molasses, cabbages, potatoes, and ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510467/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable t-shirt mockups, casual fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209901/editable-t-shirt-mockups-casual-fashion-designView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432608/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain licenseHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981183/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseEat your way to good health!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406473/eat-your-way-good-healthFree Image from public domain licenseMen's orange knitted sweater mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14870289/mens-orange-knitted-sweater-mockup-editable-designView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432602/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmerican nurses lunch with Sisters of Charity, Kunming, Chinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356640/american-nurses-lunch-with-sisters-charity-kunming-chinaFree Image from public domain licenseStartup business man working on laptophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915156/startup-business-man-working-laptopView licenseU.S. Army Base Hospital No. 204, Winchester, England: Interior scene in dining roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11460882/photo-image-hospital-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license3D police officers smiling, jobs & profession editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394688/police-officers-smiling-jobs-profession-editable-remixView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432614/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseNursery schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433575/nursery-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU. S. Army Debarkation Hospital No. 3, Greenhut Building, New York City: Dinner time in the hospital mess hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11451555/photo-image-hospital-face-woodFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901811/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseArmy Nurse Capt. Laura R. Clark at a camp for Polish Displaced persons, Bensheim, Germanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11353024/photo-image-face-persons-manFree Image from public domain licenseVintage elite life illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328253/vintage-elite-life-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseLeonard Scheele and othershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409200/leonard-scheele-and-othersFree Image from public domain license