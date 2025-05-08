Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundfacepeoplebuildingmanvintagefurniturepublic domainChildren - six to twelve: School lunchOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 921 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2992 x 2296 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBusiness people discussing in a meeting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909386/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432611/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain licenseStartup business man working on laptophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915156/startup-business-man-working-laptopView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432547/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain licenseVintage elite life illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328253/vintage-elite-life-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseSchool lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436009/school-lunchFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901811/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432602/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901020/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432608/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain license3D carpenter workshop editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394599/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432548/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSan Antonio Aviation Cadet Center: Medical Libraryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416200/san-antonio-aviation-cadet-center-medical-libraryFree Image from public domain license3D carpenter workshop editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458058/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436003/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain licenseOld married couple remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12826548/old-married-couple-remixView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432604/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people discussing in a meeting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912439/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView licenseAmerican nurses lunch with Sisters of Charity, Kunming, Chinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356640/american-nurses-lunch-with-sisters-charity-kunming-chinaFree Image from public domain licenseRetro cinema-themed social media template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20915591/retro-cinema-themed-social-media-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. Army. General Hospital No. 21, Denver, Colorado: General Mess Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417800/us-army-general-hospital-no-21-denver-colorado-general-mess-hallFree Image from public domain license3D heartbroken man in the rain editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458182/heartbroken-man-the-rain-editable-remixView licenseU.S. Navy. Base Hospital No.5, Brest, France: Interior view- Officers and Nurses Mess Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473007/photo-image-hospital-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925610/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseU.S. Army, Fitzsimons General Hospital, Denver, CO: Typewriting room, Educational Departmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11467881/photo-image-hospital-face-woodFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.66, St. Sulpice, France: Interior view- Enlisted Men's Mess Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462772/photo-image-hospital-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people discussing in a meeting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912665/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 20, Chatel Guyon, France: Excelsior Hotel, dining room of officer patientshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438511/photo-image-hospital-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people discussing in a meeting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907636/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView licenseU.S. Army, Fitzsimons General Hospital, Denver, CO: Craft shop, Educational Departmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11467957/photo-image-hospital-face-woodFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925622/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseU.S. Navy. Base Hospital No.1, Brest, France: Interior view- General Mess Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473043/us-navy-base-hospital-no1-brest-france-interior-view-general-mess-hallFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people discussing in a meeting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14911690/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView licenseWoman demonstrating cooking utensils to a woman and childrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436435/woman-demonstrating-cooking-utensils-woman-and-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925588/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 57, Paris, France: The NCO messhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11456377/army-base-hospital-number-57-paris-france-the-nco-messFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people working with a digital tablet in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14911135/business-people-working-with-digital-tablet-meetingView licenseU. S. Army Debarkation Hospital No. 3, Greenhut Building, New York City: Dinner time in the hospital mess hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11451557/photo-image-hospital-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license