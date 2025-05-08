Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepeoplebuildingmanvintagefurniturepublic domainfoodChildren - six to twelve: School lunchOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 968 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2856 x 2304 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHomemade pastries Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894206/homemade-pastries-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432605/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people discussing in a meeting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909386/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView licenseSchool lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436009/school-lunchFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901811/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432547/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain licenseStartup business man working on laptophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915156/startup-business-man-working-laptopView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432608/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain license3D carpenter workshop editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394599/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436003/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain license3D carpenter workshop editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458058/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432604/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain licenseFast food shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539110/fast-food-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432548/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain licenseVintage elite life illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328253/vintage-elite-life-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseU. S. Army Debarkation Hospital No. 3, Greenhut Building, New York City: Dinner time in the hospital mess hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11451557/photo-image-hospital-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseNew restaurant Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539254/new-restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432551/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people discussing in a meeting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912439/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView licenseSan Antonio Aviation Cadet Center: Medical Libraryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416200/san-antonio-aviation-cadet-center-medical-libraryFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU.S. Army. General Hospital No. 21, Denver, Colorado: General Mess Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417800/us-army-general-hospital-no-21-denver-colorado-general-mess-hallFree Image from public domain license3D heartbroken man in the rain editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458182/heartbroken-man-the-rain-editable-remixView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432602/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901020/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseU.S. Army, Fitzsimons General Hospital, Denver, CO: Craft shop, Educational Departmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11467957/photo-image-hospital-face-woodFree Image from public domain licenseGood food, good mood quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685717/good-food-good-mood-quote-poster-templateView licenseU.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.66, St. Sulpice, France: Interior view- Enlisted Men's Mess Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462772/photo-image-hospital-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925610/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432540/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain licenseRetro cinema-themed social media template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20915591/retro-cinema-themed-social-media-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 20, Chatel Guyon, France: Excelsior Hotel, dining room of officer patientshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438511/photo-image-hospital-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925622/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseHaymaker Oriental Tour. 1951https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440086/haymaker-oriental-tour-1951Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness people discussing in a meeting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907636/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView licensenursery School - Children's Bureau - teacher with children during Story hourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438845/nursery-school-childrens-bureau-teacher-with-children-during-story-hourFree Image from public domain licenseOld married couple remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12826548/old-married-couple-remixView licenseNursery schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433579/nursery-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people discussing in a meeting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912665/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView licenseAmerican nurses lunch with Sisters of Charity, Kunming, Chinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356640/american-nurses-lunch-with-sisters-charity-kunming-chinaFree Image from public domain license