Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacewoodenpersonbuildingmicrophonevintagefurniturepublic domainChildren - dental careOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 966 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2712 x 2184 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPicture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13212308/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhiladelphia General Hospital: Dental Clinic for Childrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11328940/philadelphia-general-hospital-dental-clinic-for-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseBroken Glass Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552497/broken-glass-effectView licenseBrüssel - Kriegslazarett II: (Palais des Académies). Zahnstationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511291/brussel-kriegslazarett-ii-palais-des-academies-zahnstationFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.50, Tonnerre, France: Interior view- Dental Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462129/us-army-camp-hospital-no50-tonnerre-france-interior-view-dental-roomFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDental Department treatment roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11344472/dental-department-treatment-roomFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 7, Tours, France: Scene in dental officehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425954/army-base-hospital-number-tours-france-scene-dental-officeFree Image from public domain licenseCat singing, hobby entertainment editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708720/cat-singing-hobby-entertainment-editable-remixView licenseDental infirmaryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336210/dental-infirmaryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseDentistry - Military: Army dentist has his office in motor truckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11343695/dentistry-military-army-dentist-has-his-office-motor-truckFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseU.S. Army. General Hospital No.36, Detroit, Mich: Interior view- Dental Clinichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471117/us-army-general-hospital-no36-detroit-mich-interior-view-dental-clinicFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.33, Portsmouth, England: Dental Departmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11442597/us-army-base-hospital-no33-portsmouth-england-dental-departmentFree Image from public domain license80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licenseU. S. Army Hospital Number 30, Royat, France: Dental clinic in Metropole Hotelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441262/army-hospital-number-30-royat-france-dental-clinic-metropole-hotelFree Image from public domain licenseRetro TV screenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14535820/retro-screenView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 57, Paris, France: Dental laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11456315/army-base-hospital-number-57-paris-france-dental-laboratoryFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538005/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.33, Portsmouth, England: Dental Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11442053/us-army-base-hospital-no33-portsmouth-england-dental-roomFree Image from public domain licenseGroup of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chillinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901030/group-young-adults-outdoors-using-smartphones-together-and-chillingView licenseChildren - dental carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432840/children-dental-careFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542594/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.37, Dartford, England: Dental Officehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455037/us-army-base-hospital-no37-dartford-england-dental-officeFree Image from public domain licenseWooden architecture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038873/wooden-architecture-poster-templateView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.27, Angers, France: Dental Depthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11470378/us-army-base-hospital-no27-angers-france-dental-deptFree Image from public domain licenseEducation for all Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459513/education-for-all-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseInterior view- Field Dental Clinic, Camp Lewis, Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352630/interior-view-field-dental-clinic-camp-lewis-washingtonFree Image from public domain licensePresentation slide screen editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205477/presentation-slide-screen-editable-mockupView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 20, Chatel Guyon, France: Dental departmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437780/army-base-hospital-number-20-chatel-guyon-france-dental-departmentFree Image from public domain licenseEditable smart TV screen mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914409/editable-smart-screen-mockup-designView licenseU.S. Navy. Base Hospital No.5, Brest, France: Interior view- Dental Clinichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472977/us-navy-base-hospital-no5-brest-france-interior-view-dental-clinicFree Image from public domain license3d human rights lawyer editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714713/human-rights-lawyer-editable-designView licenseChild receiving fluoride applicationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365728/child-receiving-fluoride-applicationFree Image from public domain licenseinterior item Instagram post template, editable mid century modern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18581227/interior-item-instagram-post-template-editable-mid-century-modern-designView licenseU. S. Army Camp Hospital No. 42, Bar-sur-Aube, France: Dental officehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11449206/army-camp-hospital-no-42-bar-sur-aube-france-dental-officeFree Image from public domain license