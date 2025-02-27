Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonmanvintagepublic domainadultwomanfamilyChildren - dental careOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 827 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2072 x 3008 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915679/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseChildren - dental carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432765/children-dental-careFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914172/family-timeView licenseU.S. Air Force Hospital, Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, CA: Dental clinichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472400/us-air-force-hospital-travis-air-force-base-fairfield-ca-dental-clinicFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914181/family-timeView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 7, Tours, France: Scene in dental officehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425954/army-base-hospital-number-tours-france-scene-dental-officeFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using a digital device in a living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900818/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView licenseHappy patient with dentist smiling.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17481736/happy-patient-with-dentist-smilingView licenseSenior couple using a digital device in a living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900926/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView licenseChild receiving fluoride applicationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365728/child-receiving-fluoride-applicationFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using a digital device in a living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900679/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView licenseChildren - dental carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432773/children-dental-careFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using a digital device in a living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900792/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.5, Paris, France: Interior view- Dental Depthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11332323/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914188/family-timeView licenseU.S. Armed Forces Institute Of Pathology: Dentist working on a patient's teethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345901/us-armed-forces-institute-pathology-dentist-working-patients-teethFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914176/family-timeView licenseTeeth cleaninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432837/teeth-cleaningFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914187/family-timeView licenseA PHS dentist and a dental assistant work on mouth of a patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11312906/phs-dentist-and-dental-assistant-work-mouth-patientFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914497/family-timeView licenseChildren - dental carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432764/children-dental-careFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914185/family-timeView licenseChildren - dental carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432719/children-dental-careFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914183/family-timeView licenseHappy man at dentist office.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17311554/happy-man-dentist-officeView licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914180/family-timeView licenseHappy patient at dental clinic.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17311428/happy-patient-dental-clinicView licenseFamily movie entertainment, editable blue designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10167475/family-movie-entertainment-editable-blue-designView licenseHappy dentist with satisfied patient.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17481742/happy-dentist-with-satisfied-patientView licenseFamily movie entertainment, editable red designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10167474/family-movie-entertainment-editable-red-designView licenseSchool dental clinichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357929/school-dental-clinicFree Image from public domain licenseFamily movie entertainment activity png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122457/family-movie-entertainment-activity-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseHappy patient in dental clinic.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17311560/happy-patient-dental-clinicView licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913547/family-timeView licenseDental Carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436768/dental-careFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913542/family-timeView licenseChildren - dental carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432823/children-dental-careFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914175/family-timeView licenseChildren - dental carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432824/children-dental-careFree Image from public domain license