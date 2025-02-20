Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageflowersplantfacepersonvintagenaturepublic domainportraitInfant - Growth and Development part 2Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1174 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2224 x 2176 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseInfant - Growth and Development part 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433045/infant-growth-and-development-partFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715377/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInfant - Growth and Development part 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433039/infant-growth-and-development-partFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715400/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMale infant, 13 months oldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436654/male-infant-months-oldFree Image from public domain licenseFlower headed woman, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581738/flower-headed-woman-editable-mental-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInfant - Growth and Development part 2: Child beginning to walk alonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432921/infant-growth-and-development-part-child-beginning-walk-aloneFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's mental health editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327788/womens-mental-health-editable-design-community-remixView licenseInfant - Growth and Development part 2: Hands at eleven monthshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432878/infant-growth-and-development-part-hands-eleven-monthsFree Image from public domain licenseFlower headed woman, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581892/flower-headed-woman-editable-mental-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDean Salon -- 11 months old by Philip Bonnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436482/dean-salon-months-old-philip-bonnFree Image from public domain licenseFlower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064824/flower-lady-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView licenseInfant - Growth and Development part 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432986/infant-growth-and-development-partFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseInfant - Growth and Development part 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436706/infant-growth-and-development-partFree Image from public domain licenseFlower headed woman, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581887/flower-headed-woman-editable-mental-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGrowth & development by Philip Bonnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436589/growth-development-philip-bonnFree Image from public domain licenseFloral lady png sticker, Johannes Vermeer's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704654/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licenseInfant - Growth and Development part 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432933/infant-growth-and-development-partFree Image from public domain licenseFlower headed woman png, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9498344/flower-headed-woman-png-editable-mental-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInfant (full-length portrait, facing front) walking on the grass by the side of a house by Philip Bonnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436590/photo-image-grass-hand-baseballFree Image from public domain licensePNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView licenseInfant - Growth and Development part 2: Hands at six monthshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432820/infant-growth-and-development-part-hands-six-monthsFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInfant - Growth and Development part 2: Standing with assistancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432924/infant-growth-and-development-part-standing-with-assistanceFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDean Salon -- 11 months old by Philip Bonnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436432/dean-salon-months-old-philip-bonnFree Image from public domain licenseFlower headed woman, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9498256/flower-headed-woman-editable-mental-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHammold baby (girl): 11 mo. 25 lbshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436671/hammold-baby-girl-mo-lbsFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071883/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseMale infant, 13 months oldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436666/male-infant-months-oldFree Image from public domain licenseFlower brain aesthetic background, self-love & growth illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820710/png-aesthetic-background-blingView licenseInfant - Growth and Development part 2: Eight months oldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432935/infant-growth-and-development-part-eight-months-oldFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513155/van-goghs-portrait-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInfant (full-length portrait, facing front) stepping forward on grass with his right foot by Philip Bonnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436603/photo-image-background-grass-handFree Image from public domain licenseFlower face png sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703358/flower-face-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseDevelopment by Philip Bonnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436583/development-philip-bonnFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFemale infant, 11 months old, 25 lbs.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436661/female-infant-months-old-lbsFree Image from public domain license