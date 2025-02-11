Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonvintagecarpublic domainportraitretrokidChildren - six to twelve: Household tasksOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 815 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2103 x 3098 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU.S. Naval Hospital, Newport, RI: Nurses' quartershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473427/us-naval-hospital-newport-ri-nurses-quartersFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122116/travel-journal-poster-templateView licenseMobilization camp for mobile operating unitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11379762/mobilization-camp-for-mobile-operating-unitsFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122115/travel-journal-blog-banner-templateView licenseVintage collage with nostalgic vibes.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18472029/vintage-collage-with-nostalgic-vibesView licenseTravel journal Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122118/travel-journal-facebook-story-templateView licenseVintage collage road trip nostalgia.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18472077/vintage-collage-road-trip-nostalgiaView licenseVintage hits Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView licenseBuilding 3https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11348055/buildingFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986380/travel-journal-facebook-post-templateView licenseDonora, Pa. 1949 #13 ... artist ... prepares sketch for smog disaster reporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438893/donora-pa-1949-13-artist-prepares-sketch-for-smog-disaster-reportFree Image from public domain licenseCar carrying moving boxes, editable vintage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9571681/car-carrying-moving-boxes-editable-vintage-remixView licenseLeisure and playhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433291/leisure-and-playFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseChildren - six to twelve: Household taskshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433236/children-six-twelve-household-tasksFree Image from public domain licenseVintage space collage element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981445/vintage-space-collage-element-set-remixView licenseDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347230/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLittle girl with braces on her legs is getting into a carhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510961/little-girl-with-braces-her-legs-getting-into-carFree Image from public domain licenseWedding word editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9499289/wedding-word-editable-collage-artView licenseChildren - six to twelve: Household taskshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432668/children-six-twelve-household-tasksFree Image from public domain licenseVintage space collage element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979778/vintage-space-collage-element-set-remixView licenseArmy Nurse Lt. Coopersmithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11353020/army-nurse-lt-coopersmithFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseVintage road trip collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18472078/vintage-road-trip-collageView licenseFloating car with balloons png, editable celebration graphichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588614/floating-car-with-balloons-png-editable-celebration-graphicView licenseChildren - six to twelve: Household taskshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433240/children-six-twelve-household-tasksFree Image from public domain licenseKids & creativity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481343/kids-creativity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army Air Forces. Regional Hospital, Patterson Field, Dayton, Ohio: Front and Side viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472845/photo-image-hospital-building-blackFree Image from public domain licenseKids craft ideas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481354/kids-craft-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU. S. Army Hospital Center, Mars, France: The demountable type of ward which can be constructed by six men in one dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450286/photo-image-hospital-sky-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage black and white Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685800/vintage-black-and-white-effectView licenseU.S. Army. General Hospital No. 16, New Haven, Conn: General Viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417503/us-army-general-hospital-no-16-new-haven-conn-general-viewFree Image from public domain licenseClassic cars Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13504778/classic-cars-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage road trip collage.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18478777/vintage-road-trip-collageView licenseWedding getaway car, flower bouquet editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9502222/wedding-getaway-car-flower-bouquet-editable-remixView licenseU.S. Army Air Forces. Station Hospital - Randolph Field, Texas: Medical Dept. Ambulancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11367235/photo-image-background-hospital-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMemory Lane Assoc. by Louis Fleckensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14282401/memory-lane-assoc-louis-fleckensteinFree Image from public domain license