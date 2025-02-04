Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagehandfacepersonartbuildingvintagefurniturepublic domainNursery schoolOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 987 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2192 x 2664 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAlbuquerque General Hospital: infant's Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364061/albuquerque-general-hospital-infants-wardFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseInfant - Growth and Development part 2: Newborns in a nurseryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432873/infant-growth-and-development-part-newborns-nurseryFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHomemaker Serviceshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433112/homemaker-servicesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseU.S. Naval Hospital, Corona, CA: Pediatric ward, Dependent's clinichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473186/us-naval-hospital-corona-ca-pediatric-ward-dependents-clinicFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU.S. Army. Martin Army Hospital, Fort Benning, Ga: Interior view- Pediatric Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454166/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542594/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseBaby crib and dresserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358153/baby-crib-and-dresserFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538005/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInfant - Growth and Development part 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432927/infant-growth-and-development-partFree Image from public domain licenseOld married couple remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12826548/old-married-couple-remixView licenseU.S. Air Force. Hospital, Barksdale AFB, Shreveport, La: Interior view- Childrens Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472782/photo-image-hospital-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licensePublic health nursing: Child care classeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433858/public-health-nursing-child-care-classesFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13212308/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseShabbily dressed young woman holding a sleeping childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511074/shabbily-dressed-young-woman-holding-sleeping-childFree Image from public domain licenseVintage finance editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590175/vintage-finance-editable-collage-element-setView licenseInfant receives an injectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510587/infant-receives-injectionFree Image from public domain licenseVintage finance editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589928/vintage-finance-editable-collage-element-setView licenseDr. Mackler makes faces at a Vietnamese baby being held by its motherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510632/dr-mackler-makes-faces-vietnamese-baby-being-held-its-motherFree Image from public domain licenseBurnout & stress Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460041/burnout-stress-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Bottle by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375166/the-bottle-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain licenseHospital workers, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416322/hospital-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseInfant - Growth and Development part 2: Newborns in a nurseryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432877/infant-growth-and-development-part-newborns-nurseryFree Image from public domain licenseEducation for all Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459513/education-for-all-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBathing the babyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357907/bathing-the-babyFree Image from public domain licenseMental health podcast poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12493701/mental-health-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNursery schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433579/nursery-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseMental health podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12493693/mental-health-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA woman in a rocking chair with a childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337499/woman-rocking-chair-with-childFree Image from public domain licenseMental health podcast banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12404603/mental-health-podcast-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFicta teneris immulget ubera labris by Filippo Baldinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341274/ficta-teneris-immulget-ubera-labris-filippo-baldiniFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licensenursery School - Children's Bureau - nurse with mother and childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438839/nursery-school-childrens-bureau-nurse-with-mother-and-childFree Image from public domain licenseMental health podcast Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12493757/mental-health-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBabies Whose Mothers Work Cared for in a Crèche by John Spargohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11343749/babies-whose-mothers-work-cared-for-creche-john-spargoFree Image from public domain license