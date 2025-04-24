Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonvintagefurniturepublic domainportraiteducationadultNursery schoolOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 992 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2637 x 2180 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseNursery schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433579/nursery-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseNursery schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433526/nursery-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseInnovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNursery schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433676/nursery-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNursery schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433678/nursery-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791404/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432605/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in Australia, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913119/study-australia-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432611/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licensenursery School - Children's Bureau - teacher with children during Story hourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438845/nursery-school-childrens-bureau-teacher-with-children-during-story-hourFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseLearning to buildhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433682/learning-buildFree Image from public domain licenseSmiling afro boy, kids education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232514/smiling-afro-boy-kids-education-editable-remixView licenseMedical exam - infant through age twelvehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436063/medical-exam-infant-through-age-twelveFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459291/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMilitary officers use the library reading roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11324053/military-officers-use-the-library-reading-roomFree Image from public domain licenseSmiling afro boy, kids education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10264619/smiling-afro-boy-kids-education-editable-remixView licenseChildren - six to twelve: School lunchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432547/children-six-twelve-school-lunchFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseNursery schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433575/nursery-schoolFree Image from public domain license3d kid entrepreneurship education editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11026904/kid-entrepreneurship-education-editable-designView licenseNursery schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433677/nursery-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791396/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseU.S. Army General Hospital No. 36, Detroit, Michigan: Educational Department- Arithmetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471114/photo-image-hospital-face-booksFree Image from public domain licenseSelf study, creative education remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10104777/self-study-creative-education-remix-editable-designView licenseDr. Jack Masur meets with a group of local elementary school childrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473701/dr-jack-masur-meets-with-group-local-elementary-school-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseSmiling afro boy, kids education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10264137/smiling-afro-boy-kids-education-editable-remixView licenseU.S. Army General Hospital No. 36, Detroit, Michigan: Educational Department- Business Administrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471110/photo-image-hospital-face-booksFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790336/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licenseColoring at a tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433521/coloring-tableFree Image from public domain licenseChildren education, editable black designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10167807/children-education-editable-black-designView licenseU.S. Army Institute of Pathologyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439616/us-army-institute-pathologyFree Image from public domain license3d kid entrepreneurship education editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11021505/kid-entrepreneurship-education-editable-designView licensePost Hospital, Fort Union, New Mexico: Interior of lecture hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335429/post-hospital-fort-union-new-mexico-interior-lecture-hallFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785638/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licenseChildren - care and hygiene: Young boy at a table showing good posturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415128/children-care-and-hygiene-young-boy-table-showing-good-postureFree Image from public domain license