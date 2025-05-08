Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagehandfacebookpersonmanvintagebloodpublic domainBlood plasma, normally clear, turns milky white ...Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 974 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2136 x 2632 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseBlood plasma, normally clear, turns milky white when levels of cholesterol and other fatty substances become to high. A hand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782601/photo-image-person-heart-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseMouse receives a drop of fluid from a syringe by Jerry Hechthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434228/mouse-receives-drop-fluid-from-syringe-jerry-hechtFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseBiomedical research using lasers by Jerry Hechthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434233/biomedical-research-using-lasers-jerry-hechtFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNIH- Unidentified Laboratory Photoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11363790/nih-unidentified-laboratory-photosFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseImproved test found for rheumatoid arthritishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365031/improved-test-found-for-rheumatoid-arthritisFree Image from public domain licenseBlood types diverse hands, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941230/blood-types-diverse-hands-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseCarl Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11508606/carl-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942801/blood-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHerald R. Coxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11387341/herald-coxFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945117/blood-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- Unidentified Laboratory Photoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364168/nih-unidentified-laboratory-photosFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945585/blood-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- Unidentified Laboratory Photoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11363734/nih-unidentified-laboratory-photosFree Image from public domain licenseBlood types diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942088/blood-types-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseSurgeon holding a coronavirus blood test tubehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2324933/premium-photo-image-covid-test-blood-collection-tubeView licenseBlood donor day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945590/blood-donor-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoctor holding a blood test tube mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2295540/free-photo-psd-covid-test-healthcareView licenseBlood donation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945065/blood-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license1946 Award Winnershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11401044/1946-award-winnersFree Image from public domain licenseBlood types diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941753/blood-types-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseNIH- Unidentified Laboratory Photoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364001/nih-unidentified-laboratory-photosFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSurgeon holding a coronavirus blood test tubehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2326425/premium-photo-image-blood-donator-donate-advertisementView licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361931/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDrs. Meyer and Parkman and Scientist Hope Hopps working in rubella research lab by Jerry Hechthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11310272/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBlood donation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942659/blood-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSurgeon holding a blood test tube mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2295549/free-photo-psd-test-laboratory-tubeView licenseBlood donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13075561/blood-donation-poster-templateView licenseFolic Acid Studieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364971/folic-acid-studiesFree Image from public domain licenseBlood test tube mockup, doctor handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398458/blood-test-tube-mockup-doctor-handView licenseNorman H. Toppinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505974/norman-toppingFree Image from public domain licenseBlood test tube mockup, doctor handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7388594/blood-test-tube-mockup-doctor-handView licenseDoctor holding a blood test tube mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2296331/free-photo-psd-chemistry-blood-test-healthcareView licenseBlood donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13142514/blood-donation-poster-templateView licenseSgt. Humphries, USA, and Pfc. Banker, USA, working at the Rh factor benchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349397/sgt-humphries-usa-and-pfc-banker-usa-working-the-factor-benchFree Image from public domain license