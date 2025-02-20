Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundfacewoodenpersonshirtvintagewallpublic domainMalheur County, Oregon. One of the younger Cleaver boys on the new farm by Dorothea Lange
George Cleaver, new farmer, has five boys. The three older boys, ages twelve, sixteen, and eighteen, are needed at home to…
Mrs. Cleaver is raising five sons on new farm. Malheur County, Oregon. [Untitled photo, possibly related to: George Cleaver, new farmer, has five boys. The three older boys, ages twelve, sixteen…
The children from Dead Ox Flat get off bus at school yard. Ontario, Malheur County, Oregon. [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mrs. Cleaver is raising five sons on new farm. Malheur County, Oregon]. Sourced from…
FSA/8b35000/8b35000\8b35046a.tif. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Children of Wichita Gardens, Texas by Arthur Rothstein
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: The Daughtery family, FSA (Farm Security Administration borrowers). Warm Springs… The Cleaver home. Malheur County, Oregon. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: The Schroeder family on their new farm. When they first came two years ago lived in…
Boys wait for school bus in the morning. Malheur County, Oregon. General caption number 67-1V. Sourced from the Library of…
Oswego, New York -- June 1943 -- Boys recruited to work on the farms during the summer: waiting to be picked up by the…
E.E. Botner, FSA (Farm Security Administration) borrower. "We took it from the raw." Nyssa Heights, Malheur County, Oregon.…
The Schroeder family on their new farm. When they first came two years ago lived in shed shown. Dead Ox Flat, Malheur…
Cow Hollow farmer, came from Oklahoma, has received FSA (Farm Security Administration) loan to help them establish their new…
The Daughtery family, FSA (Farm Security Administration borrowers). Warm Springs district, Malheur County, Oregon. Sourced…
George Cleaver who is trying to develop 177 acres of raw land. He has five sons. Malheur County, Oregon. Sourced from the…
Girls of Lincoln Bench School study their reading lesson. Near Ontario, Malheur County, Oregon by Dorothea Lange. Sourced…