Malheur County, Oregon. One of the younger Cleaver boys on the new farm by Dorothea Lange
Picture frame mockup, editable design
One of the younger Cleaver boys on new farm in Malheur County, Oregon by Dorothea Lange
Modern business success editable design
George Cleaver, new farmer, has five boys. The three older boys, ages twelve, sixteen, and eighteen, are needed at home to…
Men's cap editable mockup, fashion design
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: One of the younger Cleaver boys on new farm in Malheur County, Oregon]. Sourced from…
Beige business success editable design
Mrs. Cleaver is raising five sons on new farm. Malheur County, Oregon. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Polo shirt mockup, editable brick wall design
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: George Cleaver, new farmer, has five boys. The three older boys, ages twelve, sixteen…
Editable anthropomorphic duck collage art with flower
The children from Dead Ox Flat get off bus at school yard. Ontario, Malheur County, Oregon. General caption number 67-1V by…
Women's t-shirt mockup, editable design
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mrs. Cleaver is raising five sons on new farm. Malheur County, Oregon]. Sourced from…
Editable anthropomorphic duck with flowers
FSA/8b35000/8b35000\8b35046a.tif. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Living room wall mockup, vintage wildlife, editable design
Children of Wichita Gardens, Texas by Arthur Rothstein
3d business manager editable design
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: The Daughtery family, FSA (Farm Security Administration borrowers). Warm Springs…
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Cleaver home. Malheur County, Oregon. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Png business management editable element, transparent background
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: The Schroeder family on their new farm. When they first came two years ago lived in…
Polo t-shirt mockup, basic menswear
Boys wait for school bus in the morning. Malheur County, Oregon. General caption number 67-1V. Sourced from the Library of…
3d business manager editable design
Oswego, New York -- June 1943 -- Boys recruited to work on the farms during the summer: waiting to be picked up by the…
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
E.E. Botner, FSA (Farm Security Administration) borrower. "We took it from the raw." Nyssa Heights, Malheur County, Oregon.…
Men's hoodie mockup, editable product design
The Schroeder family on their new farm. When they first came two years ago lived in shed shown. Dead Ox Flat, Malheur…
Business team holding signs editable mockup
Cow Hollow farmer, came from Oklahoma, has received FSA (Farm Security Administration) loan to help them establish their new…
Editable women's crewneck mockup fashion design
The Daughtery family, FSA (Farm Security Administration borrowers). Warm Springs district, Malheur County, Oregon. Sourced…
Men's long sleeve shirt mockup, editable product design
George Cleaver who is trying to develop 177 acres of raw land. He has five sons. Malheur County, Oregon. Sourced from the…
Creative innovative man png, light bulb editable remix
Girls of Lincoln Bench School study their reading lesson. Near Ontario, Malheur County, Oregon by Dorothea Lange. Sourced…
