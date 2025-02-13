Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonblackshirtvintagepublic domaincowboy hatportraitOswego, New York -- June 1943 -- Boys recruited to work on the farms during the summer: waiting to be picked up by the farmers at 7:30 a.m by Marjorie CollinsOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1186 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1943 x 1966 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVinyl album cover editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577372/vinyl-album-cover-editable-mockupView licenseWashington, D.C. Oct. 1943. Small boys watching the Woodrow Wilson high school cadets by Esther Bubleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432366/photo-image-face-books-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseMen's shirt editable mockup element, apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12866682/mens-shirt-editable-mockup-element-apparelView licenseMatthew A. DeLaneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11323477/matthew-delaneyFree Image from public domain licenseMen's shirt editable mockup, apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12857263/mens-shirt-editable-mockup-apparelView licenseAdolph S. Rumreichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11492895/adolph-rumreichFree Image from public domain licenseMen's t-shirt mockup, editable Summer fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11485337/mens-t-shirt-mockup-editable-summer-fashion-designView licenseMilton J. Rosenauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493136/milton-rosenauFree Image from public domain licenseCowboy hat editable mockup, headwear apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11198605/cowboy-hat-editable-mockup-headwear-apparelView licenseHenry S. Mathewsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11320714/henry-mathewsonFree Image from public domain licenseMen's t-shirt & bucket hat mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13922027/mens-t-shirt-bucket-hat-mockup-editable-designView licenseJoseph Hartshorne, M.Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11481607/joseph-hartshorne-mdFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse job occupation, people remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417504/diverse-job-occupation-people-remix-editable-designView licenseEdouard Gleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11479841/edouard-gleyFree Image from public domain licensePNG diverse job occupation, people remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12430338/png-diverse-job-occupation-people-remix-editable-designView licenseHelen C. Burnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11507475/helen-burnsFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer and sheep, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617287/farmer-and-sheep-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseJoseph A. Chapmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11508198/joseph-chapmanFree Image from public domain licenseTank crop top mockup element, blue tie-dye, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10210962/tank-crop-top-mockup-element-blue-tie-dye-editable-designView licenseJohn H. L. Heintzelmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11481925/john-heintzelmanFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation woman, editable aesthetic illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555527/summer-vacation-woman-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView licenseChaffee County, Colorado. Son of an F.S.A. rehabilitation borrower by Arthur Rothsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435958/photo-image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLt. W.C. Gordonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11394482/lt-wc-gordonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage TV Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551325/old-effectView licenseBildniss Hr: Pater Jo: Joseph Gassnershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11479569/bildniss-hr-pater-jo-joseph-gassnersFree Image from public domain licenseMen's shirt editable mockup, apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12866324/mens-shirt-editable-mockup-apparelView licenseE.C. Joneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11394556/ec-jonesFree Image from public domain licenseCommunity Remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672610/community-remixView licenseLt. Colonel Harold E. Eganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11388429/lt-colonel-harold-eganFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseHenry D. Eckerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11393395/henry-eckerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseJoachimus Camerariushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11507723/joachimus-camerariusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseLeland Eggeston Coferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11508583/leland-eggeston-coferFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseAnthony Donovanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11391975/anthony-donovanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseJames S. Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11488376/james-millerFree Image from public domain license