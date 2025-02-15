Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonblackvintagepublic domainportraitgirlwhiteThe F.S.A. Tulare camp for migrant workers. Migrant girl by Arthur RothsteinOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 931 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2242 x 2891 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBe different text, retro cool girl illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243161/different-text-retro-cool-girl-illustration-editable-designView licenseChildren of Wichita Gardens, Texas by Arthur Rothsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432308/children-wichita-gardens-texas-arthur-rothsteinFree Image from public domain licenseClearance sale poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890791/clearance-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseChaffee County, Colorado. Son of an F.S.A. rehabilitation borrower by Arthur Rothsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435958/photo-image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082011/vermeer-girl-sticker-editable-design-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChildren at the Flanner Househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432357/children-the-flanner-houseFree Image from public domain licenseSpeech bubble sign editable mockup, cheerful black womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11291603/speech-bubble-sign-editable-mockup-cheerful-black-womanView licenseA boy and girl, half-length portrait, standing in front of the U.S. Capitol dome by Rebecca Snyderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432367/photo-image-face-people-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseChildren education, editable black designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10167807/children-education-editable-black-designView licenseFeb. 1942 Tulare Co., Calif. F.S.A. farm workers' camp: Girl Scouts' meeting by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432488/photo-image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseClearance sale Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890807/clearance-sale-twitter-template-customizable-designView licenseChamisal, New Mexico July 1940: Spanish-American girl by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435949/chamisal-new-mexico-july-1940-spanish-american-girl-russell-leeFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican children reading books, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887865/african-children-reading-books-editable-designView licenseRoyal Oak, Mich. Portrait of 3 children in the neighborhood of Father Coughlin's Shrine of the Little Flower by Arthur S…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432362/photo-image-flower-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseSales Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547264/sales-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWashington, D.C. Mar 1943. Children in Sunday school class at the First Wesleyan Methodist church by Esther Bubleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432371/photo-image-background-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseGirl with a pearl earring funky png element group, editable design. Famous artwork by Johannes Vermeer remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239542/png-art-bandw-black-and-whiteView licenseWashington, D.C. Oct. 1943. Small boys watching the Woodrow Wilson high school cadets by Esther Bubleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432366/photo-image-face-books-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseLaughing teenage girl background, retro neon collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188978/laughing-teenage-girl-background-retro-neon-collage-editable-designView licenseChildren on way to schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432364/children-way-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseShopping day sale Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888750/shopping-day-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license"Girl's Club" members checking in by Esther Bubleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432363/girls-club-members-checking-esther-bubleyFree Image from public domain licenseGirl with a pearl earring, editable collage remix with copy space. Famous artwork by Johannes Vermeer remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254086/png-art-bandw-black-and-whiteView licenseSan Leandro, Calif. Apr 1942. Kindergarten children at the grade school by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432323/photo-image-face-people-crossFree Image from public domain licenseMembers' birthday discount poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890797/members-birthday-discount-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFour children picking vegetables in a garden /h graphic by Esther Bubleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432503/four-children-picking-vegetables-garden-graphic-esther-bubleyFree Image from public domain licenseClearance sale Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888641/clearance-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseOutside standing around a playpenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433651/outside-standing-around-playpenFree Image from public domain licenseClearance sale blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888591/clearance-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView licenseTwo girls (full-length portrait, facing front) holding bags walking down an asphalt (?) road by Esther Bubleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432431/photo-image-grass-hand-plantFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse young superheroeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901010/diverse-young-superheroesView licenseOswego, New York -- June 1943 -- Boys recruited to work on the farms during the summer: waiting to be picked up by the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436004/photo-image-face-person-blackFree Image from public domain licenseShopping day sale Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888751/shopping-day-sale-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseBoy (full-length portrait, facing right) crouched down feeding a caged rabbit while a girl watches on by Esther Bubleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432439/photo-image-dog-grass-animalFree Image from public domain licenseClearance sale Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888642/clearance-sale-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseTreasure Co., Mont. June 1939. Young sugar beet worker with his dog by Arthur Rothsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432436/photo-image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMembers' birthday discount Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890813/members-birthday-discount-twitter-template-customizable-designView licenseA girl and a boy (three-quarter length portrait, facing left) standing inside the opened door of a police car talking to a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432489/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseOnline sale poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890794/online-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFour children looking at a caged monkey by Esther Bubleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432434/four-children-looking-caged-monkey-esther-bubleyFree Image from public domain license