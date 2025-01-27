rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Feet of a patient lying on a bed
Save
Edit Image
handshadowspersonblackpublic domainbedfingersunlight
People stacking hands together in the park remix
People stacking hands together in the park remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941400/people-stacking-hands-together-the-park-remixView license
Vous redoutez l'hôpital, ma petite? by Jules Renard
Vous redoutez l'hôpital, ma petite? by Jules Renard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414442/vous-redoutez-lhopital-petite-jules-renardFree Image from public domain license
People stacking hands together in the park remix
People stacking hands together in the park remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941411/people-stacking-hands-together-the-park-remixView license
Typhus rash on the face and neck of a woman in the Fever Hospital, Abbassia, Egypt
Typhus rash on the face and neck of a woman in the Fever Hospital, Abbassia, Egypt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349819/photo-image-hand-hospital-faceFree Image from public domain license
Woman having a massage, wellness retreat remix
Woman having a massage, wellness retreat remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927042/woman-having-massage-wellness-retreat-remixView license
Les souverains maudits
Les souverains maudits
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406945/les-souverains-mauditsFree Image from public domain license
Woman having a massage, wellness retreat remix
Woman having a massage, wellness retreat remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926929/woman-having-massage-wellness-retreat-remixView license
Frostbitten feet on the mend
Frostbitten feet on the mend
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349607/frostbitten-feet-the-mendFree Image from public domain license
Diversity inclusion poster template, editable text and design
Diversity inclusion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174813/diversity-inclusion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Artificial limbs: Amputee, Philipines, 1940s(?)
Artificial limbs: Amputee, Philipines, 1940s(?)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11382027/artificial-limbs-amputee-philipines-1940sFree Image from public domain license
Diversity inclusion poster template, editable text and design
Diversity inclusion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174818/diversity-inclusion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bed rest essential in frostbite treatment
Bed rest essential in frostbite treatment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349614/bed-rest-essential-frostbite-treatmentFree Image from public domain license
Blankets bedsheets sale Instagram post template
Blankets bedsheets sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560454/blankets-bedsheets-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No.37, Dartford, England: Lt. Walter Chalaire
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No.37, Dartford, England: Lt. Walter Chalaire
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443134/us-army-base-hospital-no37-dartford-england-lt-walter-chalaireFree Image from public domain license
Bedsheet laundry service Instagram post template
Bedsheet laundry service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560555/bedsheet-laundry-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Vice-consul Cyrus Follmer, Milton, Pa., awarding the Purple Heart
Vice-consul Cyrus Follmer, Milton, Pa., awarding the Purple Heart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349190/vice-consul-cyrus-follmer-milton-pa-awarding-the-purple-heartFree Image from public domain license
Sleep Instagram post template
Sleep Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560772/sleep-instagram-post-templateView license
Gymnastics - Medical: Patient with exercise apparatus for leg
Gymnastics - Medical: Patient with exercise apparatus for leg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11320272/gymnastics-medical-patient-with-exercise-apparatus-for-legFree Image from public domain license
Election png, diverse hands editable remix
Election png, diverse hands editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936064/election-png-diverse-hands-editable-remixView license
Artificial limbs: View of damaged foot with toes and portions of foot missing
Artificial limbs: View of damaged foot with toes and portions of foot missing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416547/artificial-limbs-view-damaged-foot-with-toes-and-portions-foot-missingFree Image from public domain license
Election png, diverse hands editable remix
Election png, diverse hands editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936027/election-png-diverse-hands-editable-remixView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Wounded soldier enjoys dinner in bed
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Wounded soldier enjoys dinner in bed
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331533/photo-image-hand-hospital-american-flagFree Image from public domain license
A senior couple enjoying the beach remix
A senior couple enjoying the beach remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927519/senior-couple-enjoying-the-beach-remixView license
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No. 93, Cannes, France: Patient- in private ward at Hotel Metropole
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No. 93, Cannes, France: Patient- in private ward at Hotel Metropole
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458576/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Election, diverse hands editable remix
Election, diverse hands editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936020/election-diverse-hands-editable-remixView license
Sir William Osler at bedside
Sir William Osler at bedside
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436287/sir-william-osler-bedsideFree Image from public domain license
Hospital patient flyer template, charging text
Hospital patient flyer template, charging text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389979/hospital-patient-flyer-template-charging-textView license
Letting Bad Enough Alone
Letting Bad Enough Alone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337845/letting-bad-enough-aloneFree Image from public domain license
Editable connection sticker collage element remix, fingers reaching to each other
Editable connection sticker collage element remix, fingers reaching to each other
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932057/png-black-american-buffering-collageView license
Group of poliomyelitis and arthritic patients on the sun deck
Group of poliomyelitis and arthritic patients on the sun deck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349805/group-poliomyelitis-and-arthritic-patients-the-sun-deckFree Image from public domain license
Hospital patient poster template, charging text
Hospital patient poster template, charging text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7390027/hospital-patient-poster-template-charging-textView license
View of severely wounded leg on operating table
View of severely wounded leg on operating table
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11367487/view-severely-wounded-leg-operating-tableFree Image from public domain license
Fingertips touching background, creative communication collage, editable design
Fingertips touching background, creative communication collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854451/fingertips-touching-background-creative-communication-collage-editable-designView license
Plague victim showing legs below the knee, San Francisco, Calif.
Plague victim showing legs below the knee, San Francisco, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11353977/plague-victim-showing-legs-below-the-knee-san-francisco-califFree Image from public domain license
A senior couple enjoying the beach remix
A senior couple enjoying the beach remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927520/senior-couple-enjoying-the-beach-remixView license
Artificial limbs: Amputee
Artificial limbs: Amputee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11382115/artificial-limbs-amputeeFree Image from public domain license
Editable connection background, lifestyle collage remix
Editable connection background, lifestyle collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729235/editable-connection-background-lifestyle-collage-remixView license
Le mal du pays by H (Hippolyte) Bellangé
Le mal du pays by H (Hippolyte) Bellangé
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374900/mal-pays-hippolyte-bellangeFree Image from public domain license
Elegant minimalist branding presentation mockup
Elegant minimalist branding presentation mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15345136/elegant-minimalist-branding-presentation-mockupView license
Mary Brown
Mary Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11507126/mary-brownFree Image from public domain license