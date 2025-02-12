Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecrossvintagedoctorslogoworld war iipublic domainillustrationeducationDoctors are scarce: one out of three has gone to the warOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 893 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2013 x 2706 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseFight-- syphilis and gonorrheahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426854/fight-syphilis-and-gonorrheaFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licenseHealthcare professionals exchanging first aid.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17436909/healthcare-professionals-exchanging-first-aidView licenseNo more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514359/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEmergency medical kit exchangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17436870/emergency-medical-kit-exchangeView licenseNo more nuclear weapons blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514328/more-nuclear-weapons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMore nurses are needed!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420530/more-nurses-are-neededFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514329/more-nuclear-weapons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNurses are needed now! by Steele Savagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440375/nurses-are-needed-now-steele-savageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseWanted more Navy nurseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407462/wanted-more-navy-nursesFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseTrain to be a nurse's aide Phone your boro Civilian Defense Volunteer Office.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649273/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseCourageous care : Army Nurse Corpshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402219/courageous-care-army-nurse-corpsFree Image from public domain licenseStop war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseBe a cadet nurse: the girl with a futurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425848/cadet-nurse-the-girl-with-futureFree Image from public domain licenseNuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706825/nuclear-weapons-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseStanley Spencer had a stroke: it came from high blood pressure : if only he had listened to his doctor : now he can't even…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438453/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licensePositive & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630172/positive-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseSave his life--: and find your ownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402109/save-his-life-and-find-your-ownFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706826/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseEnlist in a Proud Profession!: Join the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corpshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434164/enlist-proud-profession-join-the-us-cadet-nurse-corpsFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseU.S. Sanitary Commissionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11343363/us-sanitary-commissionFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640807/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseThey're both destroyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335106/theyre-both-destroyersFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631454/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseView of an operating procedure, 1942https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11350033/view-operating-procedure-1942Free Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640941/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseCuide la salud de sus hijos: pregunte acerca de la inmunización infantil hoyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404797/cuide-salud-sus-hijos-pregunte-acerca-inmunizacion-infantil-hoyFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseTheir future is in your hands: treat your high blood pressure every dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438450/their-future-your-hands-treat-your-high-blood-pressure-every-dayFree Image from public domain licenseRemembering our soldiers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639139/remembering-our-soldiers-instagram-post-templateView licenseNurse administers intravenous fluid to a wounded American soldier somewhere in Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352433/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseKeep this hand of mercy at work by P G Morganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402282/keep-this-hand-mercy-work-morganFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseMaria Dolores Curtinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11322167/maria-dolores-curtinFree Image from public domain license