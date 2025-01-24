Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagehospitalsbookpersonartcollagemobileblackvintageM*A*S*H: binding up the woundsOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 812 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2112 x 3120 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAccident insurance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537426/accident-insurance-instagram-post-templateView licenseInternational tuberculosis exhibitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409110/international-tuberculosis-exhibitionFree Image from public domain licenseAccident insurance Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583053/accident-insurance-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseExhibited by the Army Medical Library Washngton, D.C: milestones in the history of medicinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360521/photo-image-space-books-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseAccident insurance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583031/accident-insurance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSalon franco-belge: exposition d'art au profit des œuvres de guerrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438682/salon-franco-belge-exposition-dart-profit-des-oeuvres-guerreFree Image from public domain licenseAI aided medicine Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537439/aided-medicine-instagram-post-templateView licenseL'œuvre maternelle des couveuses d'enfants: fondee en 1891 pour l'Élevage gratuit des Enfants nés avant termehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408377/image-lion-hospital-faceFree Image from public domain licenseAccident insurance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11844889/accident-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDentistry in stampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437491/dentistry-stampsFree Image from public domain licenseAccident insurance blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583003/accident-insurance-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFamily violence in America: the conspiracy of silencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403889/family-violence-america-the-conspiracy-silenceFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11784298/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMind and body: René Descarte to William Jameshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406610/mind-and-body-rene-descarte-william-jamesFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral hospital Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11844891/general-hospital-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDentistry in Paris: Georges Fattet and his contemporaries, 1830-1869https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437546/dentistry-paris-georges-fattet-and-his-contemporaries-1830-1869Free Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé iPhone wallpaper, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563381/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-android-wallpaperView licenseTo die in Madridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404357/die-madridFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé iPhone wallpaper, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511567/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-android-wallpaperView licenseJennifer: a revealing story of genital herpeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404426/jennifer-revealing-story-genital-herpesFree Image from public domain licenseDoctors & hospitals poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429070/doctors-hospitals-poster-templateView licenseThe science of self-report: implications for research & practicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403753/the-science-self-report-implications-for-research-practiceFree Image from public domain licenseMurder mystery poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273071/murder-mystery-poster-templateView licenseFrontispiece and title page of the American Library Association reporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11323631/frontispiece-and-title-page-the-american-library-association-reportFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504554/healthcare-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAllgemeine Ausstellung fü̃r Hygiene Karlsbad =: General Exhibition of Hygiene Karlovy VaryCollection:Images from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647531/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121872/health-check-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseAnatomy of An Accident. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648273/image-background-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseHospital services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504911/hospital-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIndex-Catalogue of the Library of the Surgeon General's Officehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441767/index-catalogue-the-library-the-surgeon-generals-officeFree Image from public domain licenseOffice syndrome diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940865/office-syndrome-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseScience in the Cinema: An NIH Film Festival. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646900/image-people-arts-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseMagical forest book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14222035/magical-forest-book-cover-templateView licenseHealth implications of smokeless tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404565/health-implications-smokeless-tobaccoFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507889/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView licenseMedicine for the laymanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404527/medicine-for-the-laymanFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563367/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView licenseThe cancer prevention testhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403192/the-cancer-prevention-testFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511529/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView licenseThe practicing physician and clinical researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403548/the-practicing-physician-and-clinical-researchFree Image from public domain license