rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Croix-rouge française
Save
Edit Image
facepersoncrossvintagepostage stampdesignpublic domainstamp
Retro stamp collage elements, editable element set
Retro stamp collage elements, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496140/retro-stamp-collage-elements-editable-element-setView license
Lalla-Marnia: infirmières allant à l'hôpital : Campagne du Maroc (1907- 1908)
Lalla-Marnia: infirmières allant à l'hôpital : Campagne du Maroc (1907- 1908)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408344/photo-image-hospital-trees-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage postage stamp editable mockup element, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage postage stamp editable mockup element, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11535337/vintage-postage-stamp-editable-mockup-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
La Grande Guerre, 1914-17, Villers-sur-Meuse. Dames de la Croix-Rouge prës des d́ebris de l'ancien pont
La Grande Guerre, 1914-17, Villers-sur-Meuse. Dames de la Croix-Rouge prës des d́ebris de l'ancien pont
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408375/photo-image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Flower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elements
Flower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elements
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064824/flower-lady-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView license
Dévouement =: Devotedness = Poświęcenie = Predannostʹ by Charles Henry Tenre
Dévouement =: Devotedness = Poświęcenie = Predannostʹ by Charles Henry Tenre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408021/devouement-devotedness-poswiecenie-predannost-charles-henry-tenreFree Image from public domain license
Fairy in the forest poster template, editable design and text
Fairy in the forest poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18326233/fairy-the-forest-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
One of our relief stations with British voluntary lady workers / British Committee of the French Red Cross.
One of our relief stations with British voluntary lady workers / British Committee of the French Red Cross.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14000864/image-people-cross-clothingFree Image from public domain license
The story behind color poster template, editable design and text
The story behind color poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611724/the-story-behind-color-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Croix-Rouge française. Union des Femmes de France. Vente de guerre
Croix-Rouge française. Union des Femmes de France. Vente de guerre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650625/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage postage stamps mockup, editable design
Vintage postage stamps mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221800/vintage-postage-stamps-mockup-editable-designView license
Exposition de tableaux de maîtres contemporains
Exposition de tableaux de maîtres contemporains
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437770/exposition-tableaux-maitres-contemporainsFree Image from public domain license
Happy Europe day Facebook story template
Happy Europe day Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641307/happy-europe-day-facebook-story-templateView license
Salon franco-belge: exposition d'art au profit des œuvres de guerre
Salon franco-belge: exposition d'art au profit des œuvres de guerre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438682/salon-franco-belge-exposition-dart-profit-des-oeuvres-guerreFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's postage stamp, editable famous artwork set, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's postage stamp, editable famous artwork set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062791/van-goghs-postage-stamp-editable-famous-artwork-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Nous voulons vivre, aidez-nous!
Nous voulons vivre, aidez-nous!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438696/nous-voulons-vivre-aidez-nousFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's postage stamp, editable famous artwork set, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's postage stamp, editable famous artwork set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123084/van-goghs-postage-stamp-editable-famous-artwork-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Officially designated by the American Red Cross as a member of the Allied Theatrical and Motion Picture Team for the second…
Officially designated by the American Red Cross as a member of the Allied Theatrical and Motion Picture Team for the second…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420538/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Snow falls, light stays poster template, editable design and text
Snow falls, light stays poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611723/snow-falls-light-stays-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
The next to go
The next to go
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425791/the-nextFree Image from public domain license
Europe Day Facebook story template
Europe Day Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641286/europe-day-facebook-story-templateView license
Versez votre obole!: soyez généreux!
Versez votre obole!: soyez généreux!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438683/versez-votre-obole-soyez-genereuxFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage postage stamp, Claude Monet's famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage postage stamp, Claude Monet's famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062444/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
Pour que papa vienne en permission, s'il vous plait
Pour que papa vienne en permission, s'il vous plait
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691107/image-art-public-domain-childrenFree Image from public domain license
Claude Monet's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
Claude Monet's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062491/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
Fièvre aphteuse, ou cocotte
Fièvre aphteuse, ou cocotte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437788/fievre-aphteuse-cocotteFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women sitting png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable design
Japanese women sitting png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207058/japanese-women-sitting-png-sticker-open-envelope-collage-art-editable-designView license
Il faut vaincre la tuberculose comme le plus malfaisant des reptiles =: Tuberculosis must be conquered like the most evil of…
Il faut vaincre la tuberculose comme le plus malfaisant des reptiles =: Tuberculosis must be conquered like the most evil of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647161/image-paper-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Postage stamp png mockup, editable design
Postage stamp png mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14089062/postage-stamp-png-mockup-editable-designView license
Nurses Uniforms- Croix Rouge francaise
Nurses Uniforms- Croix Rouge francaise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11410433/nurses-uniforms-croix-rouge-francaiseFree Image from public domain license
Flat lay flyer png mockup element, editable design
Flat lay flyer png mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14353037/flat-lay-flyer-png-mockup-element-editable-designView license
"Princess Christian" hospital train: 1915
"Princess Christian" hospital train: 1915
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511590/princess-christian-hospital-train-1915Free Image from public domain license
Purple ephemera background, vintage lady mixed media illustration
Purple ephemera background, vintage lady mixed media illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8042271/purple-ephemera-background-vintage-lady-mixed-media-illustrationView license
Journée du Poilu. Organisée par le Parlement
Journée du Poilu. Organisée par le Parlement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650436/journee-poilu-organisee-par-parlementFree Image from public domain license
Flower lady ephemera remix illustration, editable design
Flower lady ephemera remix illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7818822/flower-lady-ephemera-remix-illustration-editable-designView license
Institution royale de Messines
Institution royale de Messines
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438701/institution-royale-messinesFree Image from public domain license
Autumn queen png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable design
Autumn queen png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9208971/autumn-queen-png-sticker-open-envelope-collage-art-editable-designView license
La pharmacie L. Breheret
La pharmacie L. Breheret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407832/pharmacie-breheretFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable design
Vintage fruits postage stamp element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000961/vintage-fruits-postage-stamp-element-set-editable-designView license
Sauvons les bébés par l'allaitement maternel
Sauvons les bébés par l'allaitement maternel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438693/sauvons-les-bebes-par-lallaitement-maternelFree Image from public domain license