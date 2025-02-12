Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookpersoncrossartblackvintageworld war iInstitution royale de MessinesOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2066 x 3098 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseOfficially designated by the American Red Cross as a member of the Allied Theatrical and Motion Picture Team for the second…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420538/image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseViolence kills peace grows quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseDentistry in stampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437491/dentistry-stampsFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWe have just begun to fight!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907525/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943961/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSalon franco-belge: exposition d'art au profit des œuvres de guerrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438682/salon-franco-belge-exposition-dart-profit-des-oeuvres-guerreFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome home Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseVersez votre obole!: soyez généreux!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438683/versez-votre-obole-soyez-genereuxFree Image from public domain licenseStand for peace, woman protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944737/stand-for-peace-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseThe head of the class: just say nohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417754/the-head-the-class-just-sayFree Image from public domain licenseNo more war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956225/more-war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAn education for you. Join the tanks U.S. Armyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905372/image-paper-plant-artsFree Image from public domain licenseStand for peace, woman protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944750/stand-for-peace-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseRed Cross workers carrying wounded bugler into hospitalCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648080/image-people-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRentrée d'Orient =: Back from the EastCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):France. Sous…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654946/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseStand for peace, woman protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943675/stand-for-peace-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseLincoln in Richmondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065302/lincoln-richmondFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMurder of Edith Cavellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438646/murder-edith-cavellFree Image from public domain licenseStand for peace, woman protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943662/stand-for-peace-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseThink You Know What "Hypertension" Means?Collection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):National Heart…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655140/image-face-heart-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHigh blood Pressure--: You Can't Tell By the Way You Feel. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648452/image-heart-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSo You Think You've Been Cured of high Blood PressureCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655144/image-face-heart-personFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseExplaining the unexplainablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437664/explaining-the-unexplainableFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIf you ever shot drugs, get tested before you get pregnant: don't make them the AIDS generationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417856/photo-image-face-person-blackFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613661/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEscuche esto!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404770/escuche-estoFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980546/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBeware--: drink only approved waterCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): United States. War…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654130/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseJobs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a woman by Gustave Courbet. The subject faces the spectator, the left arm resting on the back of a side chair.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651224/image-faces-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916744/vote-now-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDietary supplement use in women: current status and future directionshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404864/dietary-supplement-use-women-current-status-and-future-directionsFree Image from public domain license