Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepeopleartmanvintagepublic domainillustrationportraitsWalter ReedOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 976 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2716 x 2210 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCulion Leper Colony, Culion Reservation, P.I: Personnel- Police Unithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331426/culion-leper-colony-culion-reservation-pi-personnel-police-unitFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMajor Walter Reed: Surgeon U. S. Armyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11478036/major-walter-reed-surgeon-armyFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCol. L.S. Hughes: Base Hospital No.40, Sarisbury, Englandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11482811/col-ls-hughes-base-hospital-no40-sarisbury-englandFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU.S. Army. Post Hospital, Cotabato, Mindano, P.I: Personnel- Detachment Corpshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472161/us-army-post-hospital-cotabato-mindano-pi-personnel-detachment-corpsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licenseFuneral of Lt. Walters. Buried with military honors in Dijon, Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11396256/funeral-lt-walters-buried-with-military-honors-dijon-franceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.85, Paris, France: Personnel- Lt. Col. C.H. Laughinghouse and other officershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458148/photo-image-background-hospital-treeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781814/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 57, Paris, France: Enlisted personnelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11456609/army-base-hospital-number-57-paris-france-enlisted-personnelFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.37, Dartford, England: American wounded from St. Quentinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443124/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseCentral Medical Department Laboratory, Dijon, France: Major Cannon's staffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356464/central-medical-department-laboratory-dijon-france-major-cannons-staffFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10629605/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRockefeller Institute for Medical Research, New York: Carrel Course, February 10, 1919https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11503794/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseColonel Harry L. Gilchristhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11394419/colonel-harry-gilchristFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEuropean War 1914-1918, Group Portraits: Veterinary Personnelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11503382/european-war-1914-1918-group-portraits-veterinary-personnelFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseRockefeller Institute for Medical Research, New York: Carrel Course, December 2, 1918https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11503778/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705463/png-aesthetic-art-barberView licenseU.S. Army. Venereal Hospital, Nevers, France: Personnel- Group of Medical Corps Menhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471982/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791428/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseEuropean War 1914-1918, Group Portraitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11503377/european-war-1914-1918-group-portraitsFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.64, Chatillon, France: Personnel- Officershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462597/us-army-camp-hospital-no64-chatillon-france-personnel-officersFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseU.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.68, Bourges, France: Personnel- Officershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462885/us-army-camp-hospital-no68-bourges-france-personnel-officersFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.37, Dartford, England: Patients greeting new arrivalshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443129/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791425/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseU.S. Army, Carlisle Camp, Iowa: R.O.T.C., Ohio State University Veterinary Unithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11470537/us-army-carlisle-camp-iowa-rotc-ohio-state-university-veterinary-unitFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799372/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 45, Toul, France: Sanitary squad grouphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11456023/army-base-hospital-number-45-toul-france-sanitary-squad-groupFree Image from public domain license