Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagehearthospitalfacepersonbuildingmandarkdoctorOpen-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. PerryOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 977 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2685 x 2186 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOpen-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439679/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952500/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOpen-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439737/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain licensePrivate hospital Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949330/private-hospital-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOpen-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439682/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946056/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOpen-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439739/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943538/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOpen-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439694/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral hospital Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943537/general-hospital-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOpen-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439680/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945053/healthcare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOpen-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439735/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain licenseHospital care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946135/hospital-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOpen-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439750/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941541/healthcare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOpen-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439688/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943534/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 2.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371484/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941158/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364531/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health package Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062752/mens-health-package-facebook-post-templateView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364519/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12494103/healthcare-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNIH- Unidentified Laboratory Photoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11363888/nih-unidentified-laboratory-photosFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715998/health-check-up-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOpen heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by Roy Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439732/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-roy-perryFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral hospital Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944408/general-hospital-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364523/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licenseMedical center poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714310/medical-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMembers of the operating team exchange comments during heart surgeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345846/members-the-operating-team-exchange-comments-during-heart-surgeryFree Image from public domain licenseHealth & medical center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941491/health-medical-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364524/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639717/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-templateView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 2.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371479/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licenseHealth & medical center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940352/health-medical-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- Unidentified Laboratory Photoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11363680/nih-unidentified-laboratory-photosFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941859/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSurgery to insert a catheter into a rabbit for drug development researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365821/surgery-insert-catheter-into-rabbit-for-drug-development-researchFree Image from public domain license