Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandbookpersonblackvintagelogopublic domainvintage posterVD: don't smear your record!Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 895 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2237 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHappy travels poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776874/happy-travels-poster-templateView licenseSteer clear of VD: bright future ahead!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440374/steer-clear-vd-bright-future-aheadFree Image from public domain licenseI voted poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487349/voted-poster-templateView licenseVD: sometimes penicillin doesn't workhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440382/vd-sometimes-penicillin-doesnt-workFree Image from public domain licenseVote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487433/vote-poster-templateView licenseLightning can strike twicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419496/lightning-can-strike-twiceFree Image from public domain licenseCycling club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814423/cycling-club-poster-templateView licenseMalaria don'ts after sundownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420123/malaria-donts-after-sundownFree Image from public domain licenseFarewell poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776875/farewell-poster-templateView licenseMan-made malariahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420127/man-made-malariaFree Image from public domain licenseStory book club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899396/story-book-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIs your organization prepared to fight both enemies?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420117/your-organization-prepared-fight-both-enemiesFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735520/book-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseVE, VJ, VDhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419536/ve-vjFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Book Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735519/world-book-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseChancroid, lymphogranuloma venereum, granuloma inguinale-- mean VD and troublehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404747/chancroid-lymphogranuloma-venereum-granuloma-inguinale-mean-and-troubleFree Image from public domain licenseModern fashion poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731397/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licenseSymbol of lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425861/symbol-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseMemoir book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12646002/memoir-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseStop baby bottle tooth decay: from bottle to cup at 1 yearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419863/stop-baby-bottle-tooth-decay-from-bottle-cup-yearFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819710/seafood-restaurant-poster-templateView licenseNow, what was I supposed to remember?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419544/now-what-was-supposed-rememberFree Image from public domain licenseCar show poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14402821/car-show-poster-templateView licenseExhibit display with posters on immunization and pinwormshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510683/exhibit-display-with-posters-immunization-and-pinwormsFree Image from public domain licenseRed super star, y2K women's fashion aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11955045/red-super-star-y2k-womens-fashion-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseGrowing up means using a cup!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419875/growing-means-using-cupFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460679/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseI should have gone to the pro stationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419546/should-have-gone-the-pro-stationFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine page poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView licenseHelp me grow up and use my cuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419828/help-grow-and-use-cupFree Image from public domain licenseYoga class advertisement poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104210/yoga-class-advertisement-poster-templateView licenseSauvons les bébés par l'allaitement maternelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438693/sauvons-les-bebes-par-lallaitement-maternelFree Image from public domain licenseYoga class advertisement poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766895/yoga-class-advertisement-poster-templateView licenseThem days is gone foreverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419453/them-days-gone-foreverFree Image from public domain licenseArt week poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14825091/art-week-poster-template-editable-designView licenseThem days is gone foreverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419322/them-days-gone-foreverFree Image from public domain licenseWe connect poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11722810/connect-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMore nurses are needed!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420530/more-nurses-are-neededFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant fish poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819149/seafood-restaurant-fish-poster-templateView licenseNurses are needed now! by Steele Savagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440375/nurses-are-needed-now-steele-savageFree Image from public domain license