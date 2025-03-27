Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagecartooncartoon fishanimalfishcigarettevintagepublic domainvintage posterDon't you get hooked!Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 912 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2280 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarClam & mussel dishes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14756457/clam-mussel-dishes-poster-templateView licenseNo te dejes pescar!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406577/dejes-pescarFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional art class poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696427/traditional-art-class-poster-templateView licenseDon't be a buttheadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402002/dont-buttheadFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13836159/smoking-kills-poster-templateView license100,000 doctors have quit smoking cigarettes: (Maybe they know something you don't.)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372486/image-book-cigarettes-blackFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseYou won't get AIDS from a bug bitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426019/you-wont-get-aids-from-bug-biteFree Image from public domain licenseVintage exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696447/vintage-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseYou won't get AIDS from hide 'n' seekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426015/you-wont-get-aids-from-hide-n-seekFree Image from public domain licenseSalmon poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696157/salmon-poster-template-and-designView licenseUsted es capaz de dominar el español y ingléshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438456/usted-capaz-dominar-espanol-inglesFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702488/restaurant-poster-template-and-designView licenseStay smart-- don't start! using alcohol or other drugshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437659/stay-smart-dont-start-using-alcohol-other-drugsFree Image from public domain licenseFishing contest poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039009/fishing-contest-poster-templateView licenseSyphilis: a million new victims each yearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438635/syphilis-million-new-victims-each-yearFree Image from public domain licenseDo not smoke poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118030/not-smoke-poster-templateView licenseYou won't get AIDS in a restauranthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426020/you-wont-get-aids-restaurantFree Image from public domain licenseFishing club poster template, customizable aesthetic paint remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191978/fishing-club-poster-template-customizable-aesthetic-paint-remixView licenseIl faut choisirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406609/faut-choisirFree Image from public domain licenseFresh seafood poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819479/fresh-seafood-poster-templateView licenseDon't be a buttheadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406417/dont-buttheadFree Image from public domain licenseNo smoking allowed poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13836169/smoking-allowed-poster-templateView licenseChew sugarless gum: not smokeless tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417694/chew-sugarless-gum-not-smokeless-tobaccoFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688560/smoking-kills-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCoughs & sneezes spread diseaseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425804/coughs-sneezes-spread-diseasesFree Image from public domain licenseFish farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966895/fish-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNo matter what shape you're in, anyone can get the AIDS virushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426028/matter-what-shape-youre-in-anyone-can-get-the-aids-virusFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819864/seafood-restaurant-poster-templateView licenseEasy to get--: syphilis and gonorrheahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419485/easy-get-syphilis-and-gonorrheaFree Image from public domain licenseFish market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12493959/fish-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensel'energie c'est pas fait pour partir en fumeehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406368/lenergie-cest-pas-fait-pour-partir-fumeeFree Image from public domain licenseQuit smoking poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687706/quit-smoking-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDon't starthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417687/dont-startFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687650/world-tobacco-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTheir future is in your hands: treat your high blood pressure every dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438450/their-future-your-hands-treat-your-high-blood-pressure-every-dayFree Image from public domain licenseNo smoking poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14673760/smoking-poster-templateView licenseFight the peril behind the lineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426136/fight-the-peril-behind-the-linesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571935/smoking-kills-poster-templateView licenseL'autre péril!: la tuberculosehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438685/lautre-peril-tuberculoseFree Image from public domain license