Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundfacebookpersonmanblackphonepublic domainSend the msgOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 894 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2234 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175097/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseIf you ever shot drugs, get tested before you get pregnant: don't make them the AIDS generationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417856/photo-image-face-person-blackFree Image from public domain licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175098/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseWhy alcohol, crack and other drugs can put you at risk for the AIDS virushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427187/why-alcohol-crack-and-other-drugs-can-put-you-risk-for-the-aids-virusFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499704/law-firm-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSi tu te injectas drogas-- no te me acerqueshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437817/injectas-drogas-acerquesFree Image from public domain licenseFlight booking Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486290/flight-booking-instagram-post-templateView licenseEl licor, el crack y otras drogas te ponen en riesgo de contraer el sidahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426743/licor-crack-otras-drogas-ponen-riesgo-contraer-sidaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175030/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseThe head of the class: just say nohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417754/the-head-the-class-just-sayFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901234/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseWe have better things to do than drugshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402118/have-better-things-than-drugsFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic book cover editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543544/realistic-book-cover-editable-mockup-elementView licenseLook, school's already hard enough: why would I want to get drunk and make it worse?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420238/photo-image-face-books-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse characters using technology, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498380/diverse-characters-using-technology-editable-element-setView license"Most people think HIV is only a problem in big cities: unfortunately, I was one of those people" : Krista Blake, HIV…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404778/photo-image-grass-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175032/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseIf you shoot drugs, stay away from mehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437849/you-shoot-drugs-stay-away-fromFree Image from public domain licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175494/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseGuess who else can get AIDS if you shoot drugs: your baby canhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417860/guess-who-else-can-get-aids-you-shoot-drugs-your-baby-canFree Image from public domain licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15174943/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseA man who shoots up can be very giving: he can give you and your baby AIDShttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417857/man-who-shoots-can-very-giving-can-give-you-and-your-baby-aidsFree Image from public domain licenseGroup of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chillinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900796/group-young-adults-outdoors-using-smartphones-together-and-chillingView licenseWhat have you got against a condom?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426202/what-have-you-got-against-condomFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseHe wouldn't give up shooting up-- so I gave him uphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426132/wouldnt-give-shooting-up-gave-himFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man iPhone wallpaper, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591983/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseLive the dream: say no to alcohol and drug abusehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417689/live-the-dream-say-alcohol-and-drug-abuseFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man iPhone wallpaper, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591995/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseDon't just worry about HIV: do something about ithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438203/dont-just-worry-about-hiv-something-aboutFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseIf your man is dabbling in drugs-- he could be dabbling with your lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425953/your-man-dabbling-drugs-could-dabbling-with-your-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseDigital media & marketing Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9749651/digital-media-marketing-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseWhy there's a connection between sexually transmitted diseases and AIDShttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426307/why-theres-connection-between-sexually-transmitted-diseases-and-aidsFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseThey show all the signs of having HIVhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438243/they-show-all-the-signs-having-hivFree Image from public domain licenseAirport pick up poster template, customizable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9077532/airport-pick-poster-template-customizableView licenseShe shows all the signs of having HIVhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438197/she-shows-all-the-signs-having-hivFree Image from public domain licenseAirport pick up flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9077529/airport-pick-flyer-template-editableView licenseAIDS is a problem for Hispanics, toohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426075/aids-problem-for-hispanics-tooFree Image from public domain license