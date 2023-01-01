https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440614Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Black hand fan, vintage Japanese object, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 11440614View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 721 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 901 pxBest Quality PNG 5000 x 3004 pxCompatible with :PNG Black hand fan, vintage Japanese object, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More