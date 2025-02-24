Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandhospitalfacepersonbuildingvintagefurniturepublic domainU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.69, Savenay, France: Education of wounded- showing patients at work while still confined to bedOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 880 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3133 x 2297 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459378/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army. 