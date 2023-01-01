https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11460857Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOrange mushroom, vintage botanical illustration by James Sowerby psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11460857View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1972 x 1577 px | 300 dpi | 20.39 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1972 x 1577 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Orange mushroom, vintage botanical illustration by James Sowerby psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More