rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wilbur J. Cohen takes the oath of office as DHEW Secretary at the White House, May 16, 1968
Save
Edit Image
facepeoplehousemanpublic domaincrowdclothingadult
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912810/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView license
Robert H. Finch takes the oath of office as DHEW Secretary at the White House, Jan. 22, 1969
Robert H. Finch takes the oath of office as DHEW Secretary at the White House, Jan. 22, 1969
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473637/photo-image-face-people-houseFree Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900865/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
A speaker begins the dedication ceremony of the Clinical Center
A speaker begins the dedication ceremony of the Clinical Center
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345624/speaker-begins-the-dedication-ceremony-the-clinical-centerFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business people applauding with joy
Diverse business people applauding with joy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900700/diverse-business-people-applauding-with-joyView license
U.S. Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense: Swearing-in of Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense
U.S. Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense: Swearing-in of Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11322073/photo-image-hand-face-bookFree Image from public domain license
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912972/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView license
Dedication ceremony of Building 29
Dedication ceremony of Building 29
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11346680/dedication-ceremony-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901689/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView license
President Lyndon Johnson addresses an audience to discuss the 1965 Medicare Bill 1
President Lyndon Johnson addresses an audience to discuss the 1965 Medicare Bill 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441388/photo-image-face-people-houseFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
President Harry Truman delivers inaugural address
President Harry Truman delivers inaugural address
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511308/president-harry-truman-delivers-inaugural-addressFree Image from public domain license
3d human rights lawyer editable design
3d human rights lawyer editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714638/human-rights-lawyer-editable-designView license
Leonard A. Scheele
Leonard A. Scheele
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11498009/leonard-scheeleFree Image from public domain license
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901824/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView license
Retirement ceremony for Dr. Rolla E. Dyer
Retirement ceremony for Dr. Rolla E. Dyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473692/retirement-ceremony-for-dr-rolla-dyerFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916926/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Dr. Fredrickson attends House hearing
Dr. Fredrickson attends House hearing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358631/dr-fredrickson-attends-house-hearingFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916620/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
U.S. Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense: Swearing-in of New Assistant Secretary of Defense
U.S. Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense: Swearing-in of New Assistant Secretary of Defense
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11322011/photo-image-hand-face-bookFree Image from public domain license
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912860/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView license
President Lyndon Johnson speaks at the ceremony for the signing of the Health Research Facilities Act
President Lyndon Johnson speaks at the ceremony for the signing of the Health Research Facilities Act
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11346997/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
3d human rights lawyer editable design
3d human rights lawyer editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714713/human-rights-lawyer-editable-designView license
President Lyndon Johnson's visit to NIH, 1967
President Lyndon Johnson's visit to NIH, 1967
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347111/president-lyndon-johnsons-visit-nih-1967Free Image from public domain license
Diverse business people applauding with joy
Diverse business people applauding with joy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900740/diverse-business-people-applauding-with-joyView license
President of Johns Hopkins University, Deflaw W. Brouk, speaks at dedication ceremony of Clinical Center
President of Johns Hopkins University, Deflaw W. Brouk, speaks at dedication ceremony of Clinical Center
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345617/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901626/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView license
Dedication ceremony for Building 31
Dedication ceremony for Building 31
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357085/dedication-ceremony-for-buildingFree Image from public domain license
3d human rights lawyer editable design
3d human rights lawyer editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714685/human-rights-lawyer-editable-designView license
Ground Breaking Ceremonies: School Of Aviation Medicine
Ground Breaking Ceremonies: School Of Aviation Medicine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11368415/ground-breaking-ceremonies-school-aviation-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916764/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
President Lyndon Johnson speaks at the Truman Library
President Lyndon Johnson speaks at the Truman Library
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511397/president-lyndon-johnson-speaks-the-truman-libraryFree Image from public domain license
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912980/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView license
President Lyndon Johnson's visit to NIH, 1967
President Lyndon Johnson's visit to NIH, 1967
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347127/president-lyndon-johnsons-visit-nih-1967Free Image from public domain license
Png financial investment editable element, transparent background
Png financial investment editable element, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713464/png-financial-investment-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView license
Dr. Robert Q. Marston meets President Nixon
Dr. Robert Q. Marston meets President Nixon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474442/dr-robert-marston-meets-president-nixonFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916665/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
President Lyndon Johnson signs the 1965 Medicare Bill 2
President Lyndon Johnson signs the 1965 Medicare Bill 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441396/president-lyndon-johnson-signs-the-1965-medicare-billFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916753/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Gorgas Memorial Institute presentations, April, 1954
Gorgas Memorial Institute presentations, April, 1954
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11353911/gorgas-memorial-institute-presentations-april-1954Free Image from public domain license