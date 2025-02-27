Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagehandspacefacewoodenpeoplemanblackvintageDr. Albert Szent-GyorgyiOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 970 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2264 x 2800 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTattoo mockup png element, editable man's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981690/tattoo-mockup-png-element-editable-mans-back-designView licenseDr. Albert Szent-Gyorgyihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473779/dr-albert-szent-gyorgyiFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup, editable man's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981047/tattoo-mockup-editable-mans-back-designView licenseSurgeon General Wyman in his officehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372580/surgeon-general-wyman-his-officeFree Image from public domain licenseLong sleeve t-shirt mockup, men's fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10358127/long-sleeve-t-shirt-mockup-mens-fashionView licenseAlbert Allemannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11477583/albert-allemannFree Image from public domain licenseFilm reel mockup, editable monotone designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206083/film-reel-mockup-editable-monotone-designView licenseDr. DeWitt Stetten, Jr. and Dr. Robert W. Berlinerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473639/dr-dewitt-stetten-jr-and-dr-robert-berlinerFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic book cover editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543544/realistic-book-cover-editable-mockup-elementView licenseSir Thomas Watsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11475090/sir-thomas-watsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable t-shirt mockups, casual fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209901/editable-t-shirt-mockups-casual-fashion-designView licenseMary Lasker and Dr. George Baehrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400585/mary-lasker-and-dr-george-baehrFree Image from public domain licenseMen's hoodie mockup, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832285/mens-hoodie-mockup-editable-apparel-fashionView licenseSamuel A. Greenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11480598/samuel-greenFree Image from public domain licenseMen's orange knitted sweater mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14870289/mens-orange-knitted-sweater-mockup-editable-designView licenseChristopher Princehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11491635/christopher-princeFree Image from public domain licenseMan t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663906/man-t-shirt-editable-mockup-apparel-mockupView licenseTechnical Preparatory Committee, Paris, March-April, 1946https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11355030/technical-preparatory-committee-paris-march-april-1946Free Image from public domain licenseWine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10289379/wine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDr. William S. Halsted, 1922https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11481410/dr-william-halsted-1922Free Image from public domain licenseMen's long sleeve shirt mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631605/mens-long-sleeve-shirt-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseDr. Albert Szent-Gyorgyihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473770/dr-albert-szent-gyorgyiFree Image from public domain licenseMen's zip-up sweater mockup, editable Fall fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494925/mens-zip-up-sweater-mockup-editable-fall-fashion-designView licenseFredrickson fifth "science deputy" coffeehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11359128/fredrickson-fifth-science-deputy-coffeeFree Image from public domain licenseMen's mustard yellow shirt mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14717732/mens-mustard-yellow-shirt-mockup-editable-designView licenseFredrickson fifth "science deputy" coffeehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11359182/fredrickson-fifth-science-deputy-coffeeFree Image from public domain licenseGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseNélatonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11488562/nelatonFree Image from public domain licenseFashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696455/fashion-eyewear-accessory-apparel-mockupView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No. 93, Cannes, France: Red Cross Recreation Room for enlisted menhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458587/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHands joined over wooden table remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941024/hands-joined-over-wooden-table-remixView licenseStephen Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499246/stephen-smithFree Image from public domain licenseMen's hoodie mockup element, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832340/mens-hoodie-mockup-element-editable-apparel-fashionView licenseRolla E. Dyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509151/rolla-dyerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable streetwear shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12364952/editable-streetwear-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseDrs. Leake and Fishbein at consultants meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360269/drs-leake-and-fishbein-consultants-meetingFree Image from public domain licenseHands joined over wooden table remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941051/hands-joined-over-wooden-table-remixView licenseHenry F. Osbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11489254/henry-osbornFree Image from public domain licenseWristwatch mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14867373/wristwatch-mockup-editable-designView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.33, Portsmouth, England: Athletics- Boxinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11442739/us-army-base-hospital-no33-portsmouth-england-athletics-boxingFree Image from public domain license