rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Presentation of portrait of Dr. James Shannon
Save
Edit Image
facepeoplebuildingmanblackvintagefurniturepublic domain
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394599/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView license
Presentation of portrait of Dr. James Shannon
Presentation of portrait of Dr. James Shannon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474576/presentation-portrait-dr-james-shannonFree Image from public domain license
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458058/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView license
Dr. James Shannon addresses NIH staff
Dr. James Shannon addresses NIH staff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474596/dr-james-shannon-addresses-nih-staffFree Image from public domain license
Retro cinema-themed social media template, editable text and design
Retro cinema-themed social media template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20915591/retro-cinema-themed-social-media-template-editable-text-and-designView license
President Lyndon Johnson's visit to NIH, 1967
President Lyndon Johnson's visit to NIH, 1967
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347127/president-lyndon-johnsons-visit-nih-1967Free Image from public domain license
Business people discussing in a meeting room
Business people discussing in a meeting room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909386/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView license
Dedication ceremony for Building 31
Dedication ceremony for Building 31
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357085/dedication-ceremony-for-buildingFree Image from public domain license
3D hotel concierge editable remix
3D hotel concierge editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457287/hotel-concierge-editable-remixView license
President Lyndon Johnson's visit to NIH, 1967
President Lyndon Johnson's visit to NIH, 1967
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347119/president-lyndon-johnsons-visit-nih-1967Free Image from public domain license
3D stressed businessman at work editable remix
3D stressed businessman at work editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454116/stressed-businessman-work-editable-remixView license
Bethesda Firehouse dedicated on NIH site
Bethesda Firehouse dedicated on NIH site
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11346615/bethesda-firehouse-dedicated-nih-siteFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Audience and camera crew at National Library of Medicine Dedication Ceremony
Audience and camera crew at National Library of Medicine Dedication Ceremony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441288/audience-and-camera-crew-national-library-medicine-dedication-ceremonyFree Image from public domain license
Hospital workers, hospital remix, editable design
Hospital workers, hospital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416322/hospital-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView license
President Lyndon Johnson greets James A. Shannon at the ceremony for the signing of the Health Research Facilities Act
President Lyndon Johnson greets James A. Shannon at the ceremony for the signing of the Health Research Facilities Act
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11346994/photo-image-face-handshake-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Editable t-shirt mockups, casual fashion design
Editable t-shirt mockups, casual fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209901/editable-t-shirt-mockups-casual-fashion-designView license
James A. Shannon
James A. Shannon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474651/james-shannonFree Image from public domain license
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981183/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
Honorary Consultants to the Army Medical Library. 5 October 1944
Honorary Consultants to the Army Medical Library. 5 October 1944
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509259/honorary-consultants-the-army-medical-library-october-1944Free Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Audience members watch President Lyndon Johnson as he gives a speech at the ceremony for the signing of the Health Research…
Audience members watch President Lyndon Johnson as he gives a speech at the ceremony for the signing of the Health Research…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511403/photo-image-people-men-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Rainy season insurance Instagram post template, editable text
Rainy season insurance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381336/rainy-season-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
NIH Symposium
NIH Symposium
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357214/nih-symposiumFree Image from public domain license
Business people in a board room meeting
Business people in a board room meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901811/business-people-board-room-meetingView license
Dedication ceremony of Building 7
Dedication ceremony of Building 7
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11346523/dedication-ceremony-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37
Dedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11401898/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain license
Men's orange knitted sweater mockup, editable design
Men's orange knitted sweater mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14870289/mens-orange-knitted-sweater-mockup-editable-designView license
International Congress of Medical Librarianship. 1963: Main Ballroom of the Shoreham Hotel
International Congress of Medical Librarianship. 1963: Main Ballroom of the Shoreham Hotel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11503451/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license
3D couple reading at library editable remix
3D couple reading at library editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397251/couple-reading-library-editable-remixView license
Retirement ceremonies for Dr. R. E. Dyer: View of audience
Retirement ceremonies for Dr. R. E. Dyer: View of audience
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509194/retirement-ceremonies-for-dr-dyer-view-audienceFree Image from public domain license
Startup business man working on laptop
Startup business man working on laptop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915156/startup-business-man-working-laptopView license
Honorary Consultants to the Army Medical Library, Sixth Annual Meeting, October 21, 1949: Opening Ceremonies
Honorary Consultants to the Army Medical Library, Sixth Annual Meeting, October 21, 1949: Opening Ceremonies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335066/photo-image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
3D police officers smiling, jobs & profession editable remix
3D police officers smiling, jobs & profession editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394688/police-officers-smiling-jobs-profession-editable-remixView license
Dr. James Shannon
Dr. James Shannon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474589/dr-james-shannonFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
President Harry Truman delivers inaugural address
President Harry Truman delivers inaugural address
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511308/president-harry-truman-delivers-inaugural-addressFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
James A. Shannon
James A. Shannon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474631/james-shannonFree Image from public domain license