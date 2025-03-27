Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonmanvintagepublic domainfoodportraitsmonkeyCharles ArmstrongOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 830 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3376 x 2336 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCharles Armstronghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11487939/charles-armstrongFree Image from public domain licenseGreen Overlay Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13127016/editable-green-effect-designView licenseEpidemics: Examining rats for bubonic plague in New Orleanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414759/epidemics-examining-rats-for-bubonic-plague-new-orleansFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licenseU. S. Army Medical Schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11503870/army-medical-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseMan wearing apron, creative cooking editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10210952/man-wearing-apron-creative-cooking-editable-remixView licenseRocky Mountain Laboratory, Hamilton, Montanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349973/rocky-mountain-laboratory-hamilton-montanaFree Image from public domain licenseMan wearing apron, creative cooking editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209563/man-wearing-apron-creative-cooking-editable-remixView licenseU.S. Army, Fitzsimons General Hospital, Denver, CO: Pathological Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11468060/us-army-fitzsimons-general-hospital-denver-co-pathological-roomFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12823308/indian-art-culture-poster-templateView licenseBacteriological Laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370588/bacteriological-laboratoryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511600/vintage-effectView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.33, Portsmouth, England: Pathological Laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11442576/us-army-base-hospital-no33-portsmouth-england-pathological-laboratoryFree Image from public domain licenseFamily dinner Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969795/family-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital, Camp Mills, N.Y: Interior view- Bacteriology and serology room in laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11468803/photo-image-hospital-face-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseMovie time element group, editable 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207486/movie-time-element-group-editable-remixView licenseU.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.9, Chateauvillian, France: Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Clinichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443607/photo-image-hospital-face-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInfectious Diseases: Woman examining contents of a petri dish, while man exams contents of a vialhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413597/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705463/png-aesthetic-art-barberView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 57, Paris, France: Dental laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11456194/army-base-hospital-number-57-paris-france-dental-laboratoryFree Image from public domain licenseMovie film entertainment collage, editable red designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176682/movie-film-entertainment-collage-editable-red-designView licenseBottling liquid plasmahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370461/bottling-liquid-plasmaFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969832/thanksgiving-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLaboratory in Nicaraguahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11353400/laboratory-nicaraguaFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12006907/thanksgiving-dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 65, Kerhnon, France: Laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11457070/army-base-hospital-number-65-kerhnon-france-laboratoryFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving recipe party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12006796/thanksgiving-recipe-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.5, Paris, France: Interior view- Laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11332246/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHomemade pastries Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894206/homemade-pastries-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBrissaud, Édouard, 1852-1909https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11506087/brissaud-edouard-1852-1909Free Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.33, Portsmouth, England: Laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11442596/us-army-base-hospital-no33-portsmouth-england-laboratoryFree Image from public domain licenseAsian man holding houseplant png, hobby editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232512/asian-man-holding-houseplant-png-hobby-editable-remixView licenseU.S. Army. Hospital Center, Vichy, France: Pathological Departmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11451379/us-army-hospital-center-vichy-france-pathological-departmentFree Image from public domain licenseHinduism religion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12823295/hinduism-religion-poster-templateView licenseCharles Armstronghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11487985/charles-armstrongFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese macaques onsen background, vintage animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042581/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView licenseKing George Military Hospital, Bacteriological Lab, Dr. Ledinghamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409040/king-george-military-hospital-bacteriological-lab-dr-ledinghamFree Image from public domain license