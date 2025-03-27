Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonmanvintagepublic domainportraitclothingadultFrancis A. Arnold, Jr.Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 956 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2288 x 2872 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licenseFrancis A. Arnold, Jr.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11488289/francis-arnold-jrFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912986/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseDr. Richard L. Maslandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11320886/dr-richard-maslandFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license1969 Award Winner - Robert B. Merrifieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11401357/1969-award-winner-robert-merrifieldFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseRalph E. Porterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11503072/ralph-porterFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseWilbur J. Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474135/wilbur-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseCallis A. Atkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11489142/callis-atkinsFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using a digital device in a living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900908/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView licenseRobert L. Allenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11485754/robert-allenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseBenno K. Milmorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11488306/benno-milmoreFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791412/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseRobert H. Englishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11389889/robert-englishFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseDonald S. Fredricksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361974/donald-fredricksonFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using a digital device in a living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900789/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView licenseE.M. Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11482437/em-holtFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using a digital device in a living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900818/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView licenseHollis U. Manesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11487275/hollis-manessFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915553/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseJesse Steinfeldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510658/jesse-steinfeldFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793531/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseAdolph S. Rumreichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11492897/adolph-rumreichFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912843/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license1972 Award Winner - C. Gordon Zubrodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11401464/1972-award-winner-gordon-zubrodFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900865/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseFrancis A. Ashfordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11488762/francis-ashfordFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEdward C. Streeterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474094/edward-streeterFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using a digital device in a living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900926/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView license1980 Award Winner - National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, Robert I. Levyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11401740/1980-award-winner-national-heart-lung-and-blood-institute-robert-levyFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912818/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseJohn Shermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474060/john-shermanFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913094/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license1978 Award Winner - Emil C. Gotschlichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11401692/1978-award-winner-emil-gotschlichFree Image from public domain license