https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11488759Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Geisha woman, vintage Japanese illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11488759View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxCompatible with :PNG Geisha woman, vintage Japanese illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More