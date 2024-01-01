rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493514
The Boston Light Infantry's grande parade quick march : As performed by the Boston Band (1865) chromolithograph art by E.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Boston Light Infantry's grande parade quick march : As performed by the Boston Band (1865) chromolithograph art by E. Kirchberg Jr. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
11493514

View CC0 License

The Boston Light Infantry's grande parade quick march : As performed by the Boston Band (1865) chromolithograph art by E. Kirchberg Jr. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More