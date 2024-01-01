https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493514Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Boston Light Infantry's grande parade quick march : As performed by the Boston Band (1865) chromolithograph art by E. Kirchberg Jr. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11493514View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3792 x 4740 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3792 x 4740 px | 300 dpi | 102.89 MBFree DownloadThe Boston Light Infantry's grande parade quick march : As performed by the Boston Band (1865) chromolithograph art by E. Kirchberg Jr. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More