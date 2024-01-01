https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493532Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA fair catch (1910) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11493532View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 568 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1657 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5164 x 10908 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5164 x 10908 px | 300 dpi | 322.35 MBFree DownloadA fair catch (1910) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More