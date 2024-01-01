rawpixel
Still Life (1921) woodcut art by Roger Fry. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally…
Still Life (1921) woodcut art by Roger Fry. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

11493536

View CC0 License

