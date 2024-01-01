https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493588Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Angel of the Annunciation (1638-1639) drawing art by Giovanni Francesco Barbieri, called Guercino. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11493588View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4065 x 4065 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4065 x 4065 px | 300 dpi | 94.59 MBFree DownloadThe Angel of the Annunciation (1638-1639) drawing art by Giovanni Francesco Barbieri, called Guercino. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More