https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495463Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHuman skeleton, vintage illustration by Johnson H. Jordan. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11495463View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2867 x 4300 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2867 x 4300 px | 300 dpi | 70.59 MBHuman skeleton, vintage illustration by Johnson H. Jordan. Remixed by rawpixel.More