Terracotta head of a youth, made by Etruscan psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium ID : 11495579 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2633 x 3290 px | 300 dpi | 76.24 MB Small JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2633 x 3290 px | 300 dpi