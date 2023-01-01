https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495866Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlack cabinet, vintage furniture illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11495866View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3238 x 2158 px | 300 dpi | 65.19 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3238 x 2158 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Black cabinet, vintage furniture illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More