https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496635Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman mummy coffin, ancient Egyptian object psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11496635View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1866 x 1866 px | 300 dpi | 30.4 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1866 x 1866 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Woman mummy coffin, ancient Egyptian object psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More