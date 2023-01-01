https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497060Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Basset Hound Dog, vintage pet animal illustration by Pearson Scott Foresman, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11497060View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1040 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1300 pxBest Quality PNG 3000 x 2600 pxCompatible with :PNG Basset Hound Dog, vintage pet animal illustration by Pearson Scott Foresman, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More