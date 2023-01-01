rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497087
Woman wearing big hat, vintage fashion illustration by Aux Galeries Lafayette psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Woman wearing big hat, vintage fashion illustration by Aux Galeries Lafayette psd. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Premium
ID : 
11497087

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Woman wearing big hat, vintage fashion illustration by Aux Galeries Lafayette psd. Remixed by rawpixel.

More