White pony, vintage horse illustration by William Hamilton psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art More Premium ID : 11497505 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3214 x 2572 px | 300 dpi | 68.53 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3214 x 2572 px | 300 dpi