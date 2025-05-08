Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartmanvintagefurniturepublic domainillustrationBones: (H.C. Barker) by Elf pseudOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 831 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1993 x 2879 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Great Surgeon: (Dr. Bland Sutton.) by Elf pseudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504155/great-surgeon-dr-bland-sutton-elf-pseudFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925610/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseAnti-Vivisection: (The Hon. Stephen Coleridge.) by Elf pseudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504171/anti-vivisection-the-hon-stephen-coleridge-elf-pseudFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925622/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseDr. Jim by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504234/dr-jim-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseElectrical Energyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504278/electrical-energyFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU.S. Army Military Medical Groups, 1860-1895: Medical Directors Office, Army of Potomachttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505384/photo-image-face-person-menFree Image from public domain licenseMen's haircut Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117747/mens-haircut-instagram-post-templateView licenseSir Herbert Atkinson Barker. Colour lithograph after "Elf" (L. Fildes).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13954901/sir-herbert-atkinson-barker-colour-lithograph-after-elf-l-fildesFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJoel Ernst Goldthwaithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11480362/joel-ernst-goldthwaitFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseLeon Asherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474319/leon-asherFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAntonio P. Voislawskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11501270/antonio-voislawskyFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925588/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseWilliam Augustus Guy by Ernest Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11477499/william-augustus-guy-ernest-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people working with a digital tablet in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14911135/business-people-working-with-digital-tablet-meetingView licenseWilliam H. Sebrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11498310/william-sebrellFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWilliam R. Russellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436370/william-russellFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseOxford Physiology by Sir Leslie Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504291/oxford-physiology-sir-leslie-wardFree Image from public domain licenseStartup meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914870/startup-meetingView licenseHenry J. Davis, Esq., M.Ahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11322902/henry-davis-esq-maFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916714/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseCollection of Group Portraits: Gold-Headed Canes for Staff Members of the Hospital Centerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11321588/photo-image-hospital-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseFrank B. Rogershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11491841/frank-rogersFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman in gray suit having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14938830/businessman-gray-suit-having-meeting-remixView licenseThomas S. Wellshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11475016/thomas-wellsFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916735/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseDr. E. F. Parezhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505065/dr-parezFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseOliver Wendell Holmeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11482479/oliver-wendell-holmesFree Image from public domain licenseBarber shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117750/barber-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseJoseph G. Richardsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11492377/joseph-richardsonFree Image from public domain license